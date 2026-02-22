Azerbaijan Premier League: Two Matches To Be Held Today

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Two more matches of the 21st round of the Azerbaijan Premier League will take place on February 22, AzerNEWS reports.

The day's first game will see Imishli host Shamakhi. The match is set to kick off at 14:30 at the Quba Olympic Sports Complex Stadium. Currently, Imishli sits 9th in the standings with 19 points, while Shamakhi is 8th with 24 points.

In the day's second fixture, Sabah will face Kapaz at home. The match will begin at 17:00 at the Bank Respublika Arena. The Baku-based club leads the league with 49 points, while Kapaz from Ganja occupies 11th place with 13 points.

Earlier in the 21st round, Turan Tovuz defeated Zira 2:0, and Araz-Nakhchivan beat Karvan-Yevlakh 2:0. Meanwhile, the Sumgayit vs Gabala game ended in a goalless draw, 0:0. The highly anticipated fixture between Neftci and Qarabag has been postponed.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.

The 2024–25 Azerbaijan Premier League marks the 33rd season of Azerbaijan's top-tier football competition.

On April 27, 2025, during the 32nd round of the Premier League, Qarabag FC clinched the title with four matches to spare after a 1–1 draw against Sabah.

This victory made them the champions for the 12th time overall and for the fourth consecutive season.

This season is the final one featuring 10 teams, as the league will expand to 12 teams starting from the 2025–26 season.