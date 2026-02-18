403
Putin Aide Urges Strong Action Against “Western Piracy” at Sea
(MENAFN) A top aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for a forceful response to what he describes as “Western piracy” targeting Russia’s maritime trade, insisting that diplomacy alone is not enough.
Nikolay Patrushev, a longtime national security official who leads a naval policymaking body, argued that Western actions against ships he calls part of a Russian “shadow fleet” require decisive measures. He warned that attempts to disrupt Russian foreign trade are likely to increase.
“Unless we push back forcefully, soon the English, the French, and even the Balts will get brazen enough to try and block our nation’s access to at least the Atlantic,” Patrushev said.
He accused European nations of effectively imposing a naval blockade, deliberately escalating tensions, and testing Moscow’s patience. “The Europeans are in essence making steps to impose a naval blockade, deliberately pushing towards a military escalation, testing the limits of our patience and provoking our retaliation. If the situation is not resolved peacefully, the Navy will be breaking and lifting the blockade,” he added.
Patrushev also hinted at retaliatory scrutiny of European-flagged ships: “Let’s not forget that plenty of vessels sail the seas under European flags. We may get curious about what they are shipping and where.”
Expressing skepticism about easing tensions, he said, “there is little hope that the West has an ounce of respect for diplomacy and the law.” He cited the revival of “gunboat diplomacy,” pointing to US operations targeting Venezuela and Iran.
Patrushev noted that Washington has used warships to intercept vessels, including some under Russian flags, and is now concentrating military assets in the Middle East as part of pressure on Iran.
