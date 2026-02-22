War Update: 138 Combat Clashes On Front Line, Huliaipole Sector Sees Fiercest Battles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, publishing operational information as of 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, February 22.

“The Defense Forces are successfully repelling attempts by the occupiers to strengthen their position and advance further into Ukrainian territory, disrupting their plans and inflicting significant losses on the enemy in terms of personnel and equipment,” the statement said.

According to the General Staff, yesterday the Russian army launched one missile and 97 air strikes, using, in particular, 280 guided aerial bombs.

The invaders also used 8,328 kamikaze drones. They fired on populated areas and Ukrainian defense positions 3,389 times, including 80 times with multiple launch rocket systems.

Enemy air strikes were carried out, in particular, on the areas of Sumy, Velykomykhailivka, Prosiana, Pysantsi, Rozivka, Hirke, Zaliznychne, Myrne, Huliaipilske, Luhivske, Charivne, Barvinivka, Liubytske, Dolynka, Komyshuvakha, Yulivka, Novoandriivka, Tavriiske, and Novooleksandrivka.

Ukrainian Rocket Forces, Artillery, and Air Force struck 15 Russian army targets in 24 hours: two command posts, three drone control posts, two command and observation posts, three areas of troop concentration, an electronic warfare station, three artillery pieces, and another important target.

One combat engagement was recorded in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors over the past day. In these areas of the front, the Russians carried out 74 shellings, including six with the use of multiple launch rocket systems, and also dropped four guided aerial bombs.

In the Southern Slobozhanshcyna sector, the Russian army attempted to break through the defensive lines in the Dvorichanske area once.

In the Kupiansk sector, the invaders attacked four times in the Pishchane area.

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops carried out six attacks, attempting to break through the defenses in the areas of Hrekivka, Stavky, Drobysheve, and Masliakivka.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped nine enemy attempts to advance toward Yampil, Dronivka, and Zakitne.

Enemies strike energy facilities in Odesa region with drones, causing fires

There were no clashes in the Kramatorsk sector.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Russians attacked 14 times near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Shcherbynivka, Berestok, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, Novopavlivka, and Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 29 enemy assaults near Shakhove, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, Muravka, and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian troops attacked three times in the Zaporizhzhia area.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Russians carried out 35 attacks in the areas of Huliaipole and Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka, Sviatopetrivka, Zelene, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Zahirne, Myrne, and Hirke.

In the Orikhiv sector, the invaders attempted to improve their position in the Prymorske area once.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Prydniprovske sector.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, there are no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.

The General Staff emphasizes that systematic enemy elimination continues, with Ukrainian defenders putting up effective resistance on all sections of the front.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces exterminated 890 Russian invaders in 24 hou s.

Photo: AFU General Staff