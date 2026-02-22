T20 WC: 'His Shot Selection Getting Him Into Trouble,' Says Pathan On Abhishek's Off-Spin Woes

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Feb 22 (IANS) Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has analysed Abhishek Sharma's struggles against off-spinners in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, saying the opener's shot selection has been the primary reason behind his early dismissals.

The No.1 T20I batter is yet to score a run in the tournament. He has registered three consecutive ducks so far. Abhishek's form will be in focus when India take on South Africa in their first Super8s match at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

“Abhishek Sharma is getting out to off-spinners. Against Pakistan and the Netherlands, off-spinners got him. The problem lies in his shot selection. His bat comes down from a high angle, and he is not looking to hit straight. He is trying to play across the wicket. That is getting him into trouble.

"These are not drivable balls. These are balls you either take a single on or, if you hold your shape, you can hit one-bounce fours. That is what Salman Ali Agha and Aryan Dutt bowled to him. South Africa will do the same," Pathan told Jio Hotstar.

"His bat angle is coming across, which is natural to him. He does not need to change that. If he tries to change it now, it will be a mess. He has not scored runs. First thing first, get a single, get off the mark. Expect the spinner to come in, get to the other end, and target the fast bowlers. When Markram comes on to bowl to him, he does not need to bludgeon from first ball," he added.

He further praised Ishan Kishan for his current form, calling it the best phase of his career. He noted that Kishan has been dominant on the leg side but could face a different challenge against the Proteas.

"Ishan Kishan is in the form of his life. He is playing the leg-side really well. He targets square-leg and fine-leg. When bowlers change their plans, he steps out and targets long-on and mid-on as well. In this T20 World Cup, bowlers have given Ishan the chance to play in his favourite leg-side zone. He does not target the off-side much," the 41-year-old said.

"But against South Africa, things could change. Every batter has a go-to shot. If you bowl short to Rohit Sharma early, he will pull you and not spare you. Same with Ishan Kishan. If you give him leg-side deliveries at the start, it's trouble. Against South Africa, I want to see what Kishan does when they bowl wide and make him play on the off-side early. Not saying he cannot play there. He has improved a lot, but only after getting set," he further said.

Kishan has been India's top batter in the ongoing tournament. In four matches he has made 176 runs at a strike rate of 202.29, which also include two half centuries.