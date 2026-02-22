Who's Playing Villain In Toxic? Meet The Star Cast's Powerful Antagonist Against Yash

The teaser of Toxic hid its villain, spotlighting Yash, but reports reveal Tovino Thomas as the antagonist, marking his Kannada debut and boosting curiosity around the pan-India gangster drama for audiences worldwide.

The teaser of Toxic kept the villain's face hidden, focusing largely on lead star Yash. Later reports confirmed that Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas will portray the antagonist in the pan-India gangster drama, adding intrigue to the narrative and raising expectations about his dark, layered performance in the big-budget film for audiences worldwide this year ahead.

Who is Tovino Thomas?

At 37, Tovino Thomas is among the leading Malayalam actors, active since 2012. Toxic marks his first Kannada project, expanding his pan-Indian reach. He previously appeared in Tamil films Abhiyum Anuvum and Maari 2, showcasing his versatility across languages and genres over the years with consistent audience appeal across diverse markets today as well globally.

In recent years, the actor has maintained a prolific pace, often appearing in more than two films annually. In 2025 alone, he featured in Identity, L2: Empuraan, and a cameo in Maranamass, underlining his strong screen presence and sustained popularity among diverse regional audiences while balancing varied roles across commercial and content-driven cinema choices consistently.

Tovino Thomas has also delivered major commercial successes, starring in at least five films that crossed ₹100 crore worldwide. Notable among them are 2018 and Lucifer, both of which boosted his pan-Indian visibility and cemented his reputation as a bankable performer across markets with strong audience recall and critical appreciation over time as well too.

Looking ahead, the versatile star has an exciting slate, including the Kannada project Toxic and Malayalam ventures Pallichattambi and Athiradi. All three are currently in production and are expected to release this year, further strengthening his pan-India appeal and expanding his reach across industries with strong anticipation from fans and trade circles nationwide today overall.