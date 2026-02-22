Russia Attacks Kyiv Region With Missiles, Drones Overnight, Damage Recorded In Five Districts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy carried out another massive missile and drone attack on settlements and critical infrastructure facilities in the region. As of now, the consequences have been recorded in five districts," Kalashnyk said.

According to him, one person was injured in the attack.

In the Boryspil district, a private house was damaged as a result of the attack. Preliminary reports indicate that a woman sustained injuries from shattered glass fragments and is receiving the necessary medical assistance.

A fire also broke out at a farm outbuilding in the same district. The blaze has been contained.

Combined attack on Kyiv: Two victims hospitalized from suburbs

In the Brovary district, ten premises in a garage cooperative were damaged. The fire has been extinguished.

Five private houses were damaged in the Fastiv district. According to preliminary information, eight people, including one child, were rescued from under the rubble.

In the Bucha district, two private houses and a car were damaged.

In the Obukhiv district, damage to warehouse facilities and a private house was recorded.

All emergency services are working at the sites.

Efforts to eliminate the consequences of the attack and document the damage are ongoing. All necessary assistance is being provided to those affected.