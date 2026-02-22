New Peace Talks On Ending Ukraine War Will Take Place Within Three Weeks Witkoff
"We're hopeful, Jared [Kushner] and I, that we've put some proposals on the table to both sides that will bring them together in the next three weeks and maybe even result in a summit between [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky and President Putin. It might end up being a trilateral at some point with President [Donald Trump]. We'll have to see," he said.
According to Witkoff, Trump does not want to attend a meeting unless he feels that he can achieve the best result.
Witkoff also expressed hope that the world could hear "good news" on this issue in the coming weeks.Read also: Trump extends sanctions against Russia over war in Ukraine for another year
Zelensky earlier said that the next round of peace talks should take place in Geneva within ten days.
On February 18, talks in a trilateral format involving representatives of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia concluded in Geneva.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
