Cabinet Approves Digital Inquiry Service For Checks

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 1 (Petra) -- The Council of Ministers approved a series of important procedures and regulations aimed at enhancing financial transparency and administrative efficiency in a Cabinet session on Sunday.Digital inquiry service for check issuers:The Cabinet endorsed procedures for launching a digital inquiry service via the Sanad mobile application, allowing users to verify the financial solvency of individuals issuing checks.Managed by CRIF Jordan, this service enables individuals and institutions to access credit reports that assess the creditworthiness of check issuers, aiding recipients in making informed decisions especially as the legal window to suspend criminal proceedings related to checks approaches.This initiative aims to bolster the protection of financial rights and reduce fraud.Amendments to exchange companies regulations:The Council approved the draft amendments to the 2025 Exchange Companies Licensing Regulations, which are set to be submitted to the Legislation and Opinion Bureau for ratification.The amendments, developed by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ), seek to improve operational efficiency, strengthen financial stability and ensure regulatory flexibility.A key feature is the extension of grace periods for compliance with minimum capital requirements, with categories of exchange companies receiving varying extension periods ranging from one to two years before licenses are revoked if they fail to meet standards.International diplomatic training cooperation:A Memorandum of Understanding was approved between Jordan and Syria to facilitate cooperation in diplomatic training. The agreement aims to exchange modern training techniques, develop curricula in diplomacy, international law and political science and share relevant publications, fostering stronger bilateral ties in diplomatic capacity-building.2025 instructions for rewards and allowances:The Cabinet approved the 2025 codification of rules governing rewards and allowances for government employees serving on boards of directors of institutions or companies in which the government holds stakes.The new instructions aim to formalise disbursement procedures, promote transparency and ensure compliance with financial regulations. They specify disbursement ceilings, limit membership terms to two years (renewable once) and emphasise legal accountability for any violations.Electric mobility standards project:The Cabinet authorised the launch of an electric mobility accreditation project through collaboration with the Jordan Standards and Metrology Organisation and the Global Green Growth Institute.The initiative focuses on developing national standards for electric vehicle safety and charging infrastructure, training stakeholders, establishing a regulatory framework and promoting investment in electric vehicle infrastructure to support Jordan's transition to cleaner transport.Settlement and reconciliation with taxpayers:The Cabinet approved the recommendations from the Settlement and Reconciliation Committee concerning financial settlements with 573 taxpayers concerning income and sales tax obligations, as part of ongoing efforts to resolve pending tax cases.Development of a unified emergency response centre in Palestine:A Memorandum of Understanding was ratified between Jordan's Ministry of Interior/Public Security Directorate and Palestine's Ministry of Interior to establish and develop a unified emergency response center (911) in Palestine.The agreement involves sharing Jordanian expertise to support Palestinian efforts in emergency management.Partnership with the Latter-Day Saints Association:The Cabinet approved a cooperation agreement with the Latter-day Saints Association to provide wheelchairs and mobility aids for persons with disabilities, aiming to improve accessibility and mobility for beneficiaries through the supply of assistive devices and related training.The measures reflect Jordan's ongoing commitment to strengthening governance, fostering regional cooperation and promoting sustainable development.