Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Austria Voices Concern Over Growing Literacy Challenges

2025-06-01 08:17:48
(MENAFN) Statistics Austria has raised the alarm over the country’s growing literacy challenges, revealing that nearly one in three Austrians have difficulty with reading.

According to the government agency, 29% of Austria’s population—equivalent to roughly 2.6 million people—possess only basic reading abilities, a figure that reflects a worsening trend, particularly among those employed in roles requiring low to moderate qualifications.

The data, published earlier this week, shows an 11.9% increase in low literacy rates between 2012 and 2023. These findings are based on the reading proficiency of residents aged 16 to 65.

Austria’s average literacy score among this age group is 254 points, which lags behind the OECD’s benchmark average of 260 points, underscoring a notable deficit in reading capabilities.

Notably, younger Austrians seem to buck the overall national pattern. According to the agency, people aged 16 to 24 scored above the OECD average, whereas older adults showed literacy levels well below what is typically expected.

With a national population of nine million, these statistics highlight a substantial portion of citizens facing educational and professional disadvantages due to weak reading skills.

Nearly one in three people in Austria struggle with reading, highlighting a deeply concerning development, the agency emphasized in its official statement.

