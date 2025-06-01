25Th Edition Of 'Fit India Sundays On Cycle' Pays Tribute To Armed Forces Celebrates World Bicycle Day

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) The 25th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle, celebrated as Tiranga Cycling Rally, was successfully held across the nation on Sunday morning. Highlighting a powerful blend of patriotism, fitness and environmental awareness, more than 15,000 cyclists from over 5000 locations joined in for a nationwide tribute to India's armed forces.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya led over 1500 cyclists at the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium here, alongside Secretary (Sports) Ranjan Rao, sports icons - Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt, cricketer Saba Karim, wrestler Sarita Mor, Bollywood actress Sharvari and the Indian cycling team.

One of the major highlights of the Sunday morning remained a full-fledged participation of cyclists from several regions of Jammu and Kashmir, including Jammu, Poonch, Kishtwar, Kulgam, Bandipora, Shopian, Baramulla, Budgam, Samba and more. These cycling drives were conducted by several Khelo India Centres (KICs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and SAI Training Centres (STCs).

Paying tribute to the armed forces, especially in light of the recent successful Operation Sindoor, Mandaviya emphasised the deeper significance of this edition.“This Tiranga Rally is a salute to our jawans and their sacrifice. Fitness and patriotism go hand in hand,” he said.

The landmark edition saw the launch of two key initiatives – the Fit India Newsletter and the Carbon Credit Feature on the Fit India mobile app, where cyclists can now track the carbon credits they save by cycling regularly.“One download of the app will make you a part of the Fit India movement. Your speed - from 7 to 34 kmph - and your distance will be recorded, and your carbon credits will be added," Mandaviya added.

The newly launched Fit India Newsletter will also serve as a monthly digest, featuring inspiring news stories as well as updates and training tips from various fitness influencers.

Actress Sharvari, who has been hailed as an upcoming superstar and is credited for films like Munjiya and Maharaja, was awarded the title of 'Young Fit India Icon' by Mandaviya at the event.“This movement is huge and it's an honour to be a Fit India Icon. Cycling reminds me of school summer holidays - we all used to hire cycles and set out,” she said.

“This cycle rally is even more significant for me because this is for our brave soldiers. We can sleep peacefully in our homes because of them and it is my great honour to pay tribute to their bravery through this Tiranga Rally.”

Olympian and wrestling champion Yogeshwar Dutt called the initiative 'a movement that links national health with national pride'. He remarked,“If we are healthy, the country will be healthy. Young kids, senior citizens, all are participating. That's the power of this campaign.”

Several athletes pan-India also joined in to make the landmark 25th edition of Sundays of Cycle a grand success. Olympian and Arjuna Awardee Dipa Karmakar flagged off the rally in SAI Training Centre (STC) Agartala while in SAI Sonepat, Deepika Kumari (Padma Shri Awardee Archer), Purnima Mahato (Padma Shri Archery Coach), Arjuna Awardees Sumit Antil, Paralympics double gold medallist and Asian Games gold medallists Jyothi Surekha, Ojas Deotale, Aditi Gopichand Swami, Paralympians Sundar Gurjar and Pushpender took part. Renowned Indian hockey player S.K Uthappa was also in attendance in SAI Bengaluru. Meanwhile, there was a big representation of the All India Police force in SAI Rohtak.

Rekha Arya, Sports Minister of Uttarakhand, and Girish Yadav, Sports Minister of Uttar Pradesh, joined in for respective events in Uttarakhand and Varanasi. Former cricketer and sports administrator Saba Karim praised the inclusiveness of the initiative.“This is a brilliant step by SAI. Cycling keeps us fit and our surroundings green. I used to cycle to school myself. There's no maintenance, no pollution. A perfect tool for health and environment," he said.

Wrestler Sarita Mor, too, spoke passionately, "I feel blessed to be part of this initiative started by PM Shri Narendra Modi. Cycling is already a part of my training routine. Today, with this rally, we also remember our brave soldiers of Operation Sindoor. It is because of them that we stay safe today."