Tuesday, 02 January 2024
New Zealand celebrates Dragon Boat Festival

2025-06-01 05:09:27
(MENAFN) New Zealand communities enthusiastically celebrated the traditional Chinese Dragon Boat Festival over the weekend, with festivities lighting up cities like Christchurch and Auckland. These events showcased the deep cultural significance of this ancient festival, which holds a special place in Chinese heritage.

Recognized in 2009 by UNESCO as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, the Dragon Boat Festival is celebrated annually on the fifth day of the fifth month in the Chinese lunar calendar.

In Christchurch, a commemorative event took place on Friday, offering a blend of traditional activities that included making zongzi—sticky rice dumplings wrapped in bamboo leaves—along with cultural performances, games, and other customs highlighting family unity, remembrance, health, and hope.

Chinese Consul General in Christchurch He Ying highlighted the festival’s profound cultural meaning. She stated, “As we often say in China, ‘With many hands rowing together, the boat sails far.’ This spirit of unity is what brings us together today, to share stories, traditions, and goodwill across cultures.”

In Auckland, the Epsom Community Center hosted a day-long celebration on Saturday, featuring interactive workshops, performances, and cultural presentations. Families were invited to immerse themselves in the rich traditions of the festival.

The program included martial arts demonstrations, calligraphy and painting workshops, a dragon boat card-making station, and an energetic lion dance performance. Attendees also enjoyed dumpling-making and face painting.

In addition to these events, communities across Auckland celebrated with traditional foods and cultural activities.

A dragon boat race is scheduled for Sunday on the Tamaki River in Eastern Auckland.

Organizers emphasized the growing enthusiasm for the festival among diverse communities throughout New Zealand, highlighting the importance of cultural exchange and mutual understanding.

The planner of the event stated that “The Dragon Boat Festival is no longer just a Chinese event, it’s a celebration of unity and shared traditions among all people.”

