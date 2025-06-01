Pak Terrorist Became Father In Jail, Claims Owaisi In Shocking Revelation!

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi dropped a bombshell, revealing that 26/11 mastermind Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi became a father while in a Pakistani jail. Slamming Pakistan's soft stance on terrorism, Owaisi said the trial only progressed when the country landed on FATF's grey list. His remarks have sparked fresh outrage over cross-border terror policies.

