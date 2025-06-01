Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pak Terrorist Became Father In Jail, Claims Owaisi In Shocking Revelation!

Pak Terrorist Became Father In Jail, Claims Owaisi In Shocking Revelation!


2025-06-01 05:01:26
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi dropped a bombshell, revealing that 26/11 mastermind Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi became a father while in a Pakistani jail. Slamming Pakistan's soft stance on terrorism, Owaisi said the trial only progressed when the country landed on FATF's grey list. His remarks have sparked fresh outrage over cross-border terror policies.</p>

MENAFN01062025007385015968ID1109621206

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search