403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pak Terrorist Became Father In Jail, Claims Owaisi In Shocking Revelation!
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi dropped a bombshell, revealing that 26/11 mastermind Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi became a father while in a Pakistani jail. Slamming Pakistan's soft stance on terrorism, Owaisi said the trial only progressed when the country landed on FATF's grey list. His remarks have sparked fresh outrage over cross-border terror policies.</p>
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment