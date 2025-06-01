Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Erdogan holds talks with Somali, Bulgarian peers


(MENAFN) On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to address bilateral relations, regional matters, and global concerns.

In his conversation with Radev, Erdogan highlighted that “efforts to end the war between Ukraine and Russia are still ongoing,” according to a statement posted by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate on X.

He noted that “Bulgaria's sensitive policy on this issue is being closely followed,” and added that “Türkiye is working to bring the parties together in Istanbul in order to establish peace in the region.”

Erdogan also underscored that relations between Türkiye and Bulgaria are on the rise, noting “significant progress being made in all areas.” He mentioned ongoing efforts to enhance collaboration, particularly in the defense and energy sectors.

During his discussion with Somali President Mohamud, Erdogan emphasized that “Türkiye's solidarity with Somalia on energy and fishing will continue,” expressing optimism that “cooperation in these fields is promising.”

