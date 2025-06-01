403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Erdogan holds talks with Somali, Bulgarian peers
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to address bilateral relations, regional matters, and global concerns.
In his conversation with Radev, Erdogan highlighted that “efforts to end the war between Ukraine and Russia are still ongoing,” according to a statement posted by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate on X.
He noted that “Bulgaria's sensitive policy on this issue is being closely followed,” and added that “Türkiye is working to bring the parties together in Istanbul in order to establish peace in the region.”
Erdogan also underscored that relations between Türkiye and Bulgaria are on the rise, noting “significant progress being made in all areas.” He mentioned ongoing efforts to enhance collaboration, particularly in the defense and energy sectors.
During his discussion with Somali President Mohamud, Erdogan emphasized that “Türkiye's solidarity with Somalia on energy and fishing will continue,” expressing optimism that “cooperation in these fields is promising.”
In his conversation with Radev, Erdogan highlighted that “efforts to end the war between Ukraine and Russia are still ongoing,” according to a statement posted by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate on X.
He noted that “Bulgaria's sensitive policy on this issue is being closely followed,” and added that “Türkiye is working to bring the parties together in Istanbul in order to establish peace in the region.”
Erdogan also underscored that relations between Türkiye and Bulgaria are on the rise, noting “significant progress being made in all areas.” He mentioned ongoing efforts to enhance collaboration, particularly in the defense and energy sectors.
During his discussion with Somali President Mohamud, Erdogan emphasized that “Türkiye's solidarity with Somalia on energy and fishing will continue,” expressing optimism that “cooperation in these fields is promising.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment