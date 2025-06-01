403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
SRMG and TikTok Join Forces to Fuel Creator Innovation and Commercial Growth in Saudi Arabia and MENA
(MENAFN- SRMG) Riyadh, May 2025. Leading Media Group SRMG has announced a strategic partnership with TikTok to empower the next generation of content creators in Saudi Arabia and across the MENA region, while also driving commercial growth through a series of innovative initiatives.
The partnership will leverage TikTok’s expertise in amplifying content reach, unlocking monetization opportunities, and fostering deeper connections with the region’s digitally native audience. It also aims to expand TikTok’s footprint through integration into SRMG’s flagship events and diverse media platforms, particularly in the fields of entertainment, sports, and lifestyle.
A key initiative under the partnership was the launch of #TikTokAcademy, a local program tailored for Saudi Arabia and developed in conjunction with SRMG Academy. This initiative invites aspiring digital storytellers to submit original content across lifestyle, fashion, film and entertainment, news, and sports. Selected creators will gain exclusive training across SRMG’s media brands, gaining firsthand experience alongside editors, journalists, and producers.
As part of the partnership, SRMG’s cultural and entertainment events such as the Billboard Arabia Music Awards and Hia Hub, will provide a prominent platform to spotlight TikTok creators and raise their profile. SRMG will also activate its extensive media network, including, Hia Magazine, Sayidaty, Arriyadiyah, and Billboard Arabia to amplify content and showcase creators through editorial and digital platforms.
This aligns with broader industry momentum, as the media sector added SAR 14.5 billion to the GDP in 2023, with ambitions to more than triple that by 2030 and generate 67,000 jobs by 2024. The entertainment sector is booming as well, bringing in over SAR 1 billion in revenue and engaging more than 75 million people in the past five years. Social media is a major driving force behind this surge, with Saudi Arabia ranked among the top countries for usage, fuelling a new era of content creation, digital storytelling, and influencer-led innovation.
Commenting on the partnership, Bassil Al Mouallimi Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer at SRMG, said: “We believe in the power of community and in the influential role the new generation plays in shaping the future of media in our region.” He noted that “the region’s creative economy is witnessing remarkable and rapid growth, particularly across the media, entertainment, and social platform sectors.” Al Mouallimi added: “Our strategic partnership with TikTok marks a significant step in solidifying our presence at the heart of this creative movement. We are working to connect talented creators with global platforms and foster an environment that empowers them to thrive and make a meaningful impact.” He emphasized that “this goes beyond simply producing trend-driven content — it’s about building sustainable career paths, amplifying authentic voices, and driving growth in the content economy.”
Kinda Ibrahim, TikTok’s General Manager of Content Operations in MEA, South and Central Asia said “At TikTok, we are committed to empowering a new generation of storytellers by giving them the tools, platform, and global stage to express themselves and shape culture. Saudi Arabia is home to an incredibly engaged and creative community. Through this partnership with SRMG, we are doubling down on our efforts to nurture local talent, fuel the region’s creative economy, and help creators thrive, not just in the Kingdom, but across the world.”
This strategic partnership builds on the momentum of earlier joint initiatives, including the launch of the Billboard Arabia TikTok Music Charts, a first-of-its-kind platform spotlighting the most streamed and culturally influential songs in the Arab world. It also follows the rollout of SRMG Academy’s first technology journalism course, powered by TikTok, designed to train the next wave of Saudi storytellers in navigating and reporting on the fast-evolving tech landscape.
The partnership will leverage TikTok’s expertise in amplifying content reach, unlocking monetization opportunities, and fostering deeper connections with the region’s digitally native audience. It also aims to expand TikTok’s footprint through integration into SRMG’s flagship events and diverse media platforms, particularly in the fields of entertainment, sports, and lifestyle.
A key initiative under the partnership was the launch of #TikTokAcademy, a local program tailored for Saudi Arabia and developed in conjunction with SRMG Academy. This initiative invites aspiring digital storytellers to submit original content across lifestyle, fashion, film and entertainment, news, and sports. Selected creators will gain exclusive training across SRMG’s media brands, gaining firsthand experience alongside editors, journalists, and producers.
As part of the partnership, SRMG’s cultural and entertainment events such as the Billboard Arabia Music Awards and Hia Hub, will provide a prominent platform to spotlight TikTok creators and raise their profile. SRMG will also activate its extensive media network, including, Hia Magazine, Sayidaty, Arriyadiyah, and Billboard Arabia to amplify content and showcase creators through editorial and digital platforms.
This aligns with broader industry momentum, as the media sector added SAR 14.5 billion to the GDP in 2023, with ambitions to more than triple that by 2030 and generate 67,000 jobs by 2024. The entertainment sector is booming as well, bringing in over SAR 1 billion in revenue and engaging more than 75 million people in the past five years. Social media is a major driving force behind this surge, with Saudi Arabia ranked among the top countries for usage, fuelling a new era of content creation, digital storytelling, and influencer-led innovation.
Commenting on the partnership, Bassil Al Mouallimi Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer at SRMG, said: “We believe in the power of community and in the influential role the new generation plays in shaping the future of media in our region.” He noted that “the region’s creative economy is witnessing remarkable and rapid growth, particularly across the media, entertainment, and social platform sectors.” Al Mouallimi added: “Our strategic partnership with TikTok marks a significant step in solidifying our presence at the heart of this creative movement. We are working to connect talented creators with global platforms and foster an environment that empowers them to thrive and make a meaningful impact.” He emphasized that “this goes beyond simply producing trend-driven content — it’s about building sustainable career paths, amplifying authentic voices, and driving growth in the content economy.”
Kinda Ibrahim, TikTok’s General Manager of Content Operations in MEA, South and Central Asia said “At TikTok, we are committed to empowering a new generation of storytellers by giving them the tools, platform, and global stage to express themselves and shape culture. Saudi Arabia is home to an incredibly engaged and creative community. Through this partnership with SRMG, we are doubling down on our efforts to nurture local talent, fuel the region’s creative economy, and help creators thrive, not just in the Kingdom, but across the world.”
This strategic partnership builds on the momentum of earlier joint initiatives, including the launch of the Billboard Arabia TikTok Music Charts, a first-of-its-kind platform spotlighting the most streamed and culturally influential songs in the Arab world. It also follows the rollout of SRMG Academy’s first technology journalism course, powered by TikTok, designed to train the next wave of Saudi storytellers in navigating and reporting on the fast-evolving tech landscape.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment