Mild Weather Expected Across Most Regions Through Wednesday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 1 (Petra) -- Temperatures are forecast to remain moderate and pleasant across most regions of the Kingdom through Wednesday, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.On Sunday, temperatures dipped slightly, aligning with seasonal averages for early June. The weather was mild in most areas and hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low-altitude clouds appeared in parts of the country, accompanied by moderate westerly winds that picked up in the afternoon, causing dust in desert regions.The weather department reported that another slight drop in temperatures is expected on Monday. Conditions will be pleasant over the highlands and plains, while desert areas, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience relatively hot weather. Low clouds are likely to persist, and northwesterly winds will be moderate to occasionally active, stirring dust in open desert areas.On Tuesday, similar conditions will prevail. The weather will remain mild over the highlands and plains and relatively hot in the desert and Jordan Valley regions, including the Dead Sea and Aqaba. Low-altitude clouds are expected to appear, with moderate northwesterly winds occasionally increasing in intensity.A slight rise in temperatures is forecast for Wednesday. The weather will continue to be moderate across most regions and hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will remain northwesterly and moderate, becoming active at times.Today, temperatures across the Kingdom are expected to vary significantly by region. Highs and lows in East Amman will range between 28 C and 17 C, while West Amman will see slightly cooler conditions at 26 C and 15 C.The northern highlands are forecast to record temperatures between 25 C and 14 C, with the Sharah highlands experiencing cooler readings at 24 C and 12 C. Desert areas will be warmer, with temperatures ranging from 33 C to 15 C, and the plains are expected to see highs of 29 C and lows of 18 C.In the Jordan Valley, northern areas will reach 36 C and dip to 19 C at night, while the southern valley will see temperatures between 38 C and 23 C. The Dead Sea and the Gulf of Aqaba will both record highs of 37 C, with nighttime lows of 21 C and 22 C respectively.