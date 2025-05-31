One reason electric vehicles‭ (‬EV‭) ‬have been a huge draw is their mind-blowing acceleration‭, ‬which leaves petrol-powered sports cars in the dust‭. ‬Then came even more ludicrous variants‭, ‬like the plaid versions of Teslas and the Rimac Nevera hypercar‭, ‬blowing‭ ‬the doors off everything else‭. ‬But it was only a matter of time before legacy brands joined the chat‭. ‬Now‭, ‬we have the all-new‭ ‬Porsche Taycan Turbo GT‭. ‬This isn't just any Taycan‭ ‬-‭ ‬it's the ultimate avatar‭. ‬It's a stripped-down version of the popular four-door EV‭, ‬with the power turned up to over 1,000‭ ‬horses‭.‬

As with most Porsche vehicles‭, ‬the Taycan too channels that unmistakable 911‭ ‬archetype‭. ‬It features a swooped bonnet that flows‭ ‬into an even more rounded roofline‭, ‬tapering elegantly into the rear‭. ‬At the front‭, ‬replacing the 911's classic round lamps‭, ‬are rectangular LED headlamps that flank a sculpted bonnet‭. ‬At the rear‭, ‬it sports a sleek LED strip‭. ‬It‭ ‬also hugs the ground with purpose and rides on massive 21-inch Turbo GT forged wheels‭. ‬The aero package adds a spoiler‭, ‬aeroblades‭, ‬underbody air-control elements‭, ‬and a fixed rear wing in a carbon weave finish with the Weissach name and circuit outline on‭ ‬it to evoke extra enthusiasm‭.‬

Make no mistake‭ ‬-‭ ‬this four-door is a race car parading as a sedan‭. ‬All that's missing is the livery and sponsors‭. ‬It may not be as beautiful as an Italian exotic‭, ‬but like the kind of beauty a spoon has for the act of eating‭, ‬or a rocket that is built to escape gravity‭, ‬its singular purpose of speed shines through the shape‭.‬

Make no mistake‭ ‬-‭ ‬this four-door is a race car parading as a sedan‭. ‬All that's missing is the livery and sponsors‭"

You've seen 2+2‭ ‬coupés‭ ‬-‭ ‬two doors‭, ‬four seats‭ ‬-‭ ‬but this is a four-door with only two seats‭, ‬making it truly unique‭. ‬In place of rear seats is a carbon trim‭, ‬which doubles as‭ ‬a storage compartment‭. ‬The suspension rises each time you open the door‭, ‬presumably to aid entry and exit‭, ‬but the 3D-printed Bodyform full-bucket seats have such high side bolsters that ingress and egress is actually a challenge‭.‬

Then there's that interior‭. ‬It has that typical Germanic design‭, ‬but elevated in subtle ways‭. ‬It is a product of geometry‭ ‬-‭ ‬painted in a dark theme‭, ‬far from the grandeur of the Pagani Huayra‭, ‬but still elegant in many ways‭. ‬The cabin centres on a sloped centre console inspired by the incredible Carrera GT supercar‭, ‬with a 10.9-inch central infotainment touchscreen at the top‭ ‬and a separate 8.4-inch touchscreen on the slope‭, ‬with all the controls right at hand‭. ‬You just can't fault its build quality‭, ‬it's built like a rock‭. ‬The seating position is excellent‭, ‬with the GT Sports 3-spoke steering wheel wrapped in Race-Tex‭, ‬an Alcantara-type material‭, ‬and the pedals right where you want them‭. ‬Some of that Race-Tex also extends to the dash and doors‭.‬

POWERTRAIN‭ & ‬PERFORMANCE

Now for the juicy bits‭. ‬The base Taycan‭, ‬with 408‭ ‬PS‭, ‬hits 0–100‭ ‬kmph in 4.8‭ ‬seconds‭. ‬Above it are the 4‭, ‬4S‭, ‬GTS‭, ‬Turbo‭, ‬and Turbo S‭ ‬-‭ ‬but they are mere mortals next to the Turbo GT‭. ‬With 789‭ ‬PS from dual motors and an extra 160+‭ ‬kW in Attack Mode‭ (‬via Sport/Sport Plus‭), ‬it delivers a monumental 1,034‭ ‬PS of power and 1,250‭ ‬Nm of torque‭ ‬-‭ ‬enough to spin the planet‭. ‬Switch modes and you'll even hear the synthesised sound gain an aggressive tone‭, ‬reminiscent of ICE cars‭.‬

Acceleration is otherworldly‭ ‬-‭ ‬0-100‭ ‬kmph in 2.2‭ ‬seconds‭. ‬Co-passengers might need a neck brace if not alerted before you step on it‭. ‬Keep it pressed and it will do 200‭ ‬kmph in an equally ridiculous 6.4‭ ‬seconds‭. ‬And it achieves this despite weighing 2,295kg‭. ‬Handling is razor-sharp‭. ‬Its low stance‭, ‬stiff chassis‭, ‬and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus‭ (‬which adjusts torque to each wheel independently‭) ‬keep it locked‭ ‬through corners‭, ‬and the steering is so precise it even obeys micro-adjustments‭. ‬The adaptive air suspension‭, ‬which adjusts damping in real time‭, ‬ensures comfort for daily use‭, ‬firming up when needed‭.‬

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The claimed range is 550km‭, ‬though 450km was shown‭, ‬which is enough to alleviate range anxiety‭. ‬The 105‭ ‬kWh battery supports 320‭ ‬kW fast charging‭, ‬hitting 10–80‭ ‬per cent in 18‭ ‬minutes‭. ‬A six-metre cord is included for home charging‭ (‬up to 11‭ ‬kW‭).‬

The Bose sound system delivers an enriching experience with 12‭ ‬speakers and 630‭ ‬watts‭, ‬though the subwoofer under the rear floor‭ ‬slightly reduces boot space‭. ‬Storage is limited to a small cubby and glovebox‭, ‬but like most EVs‭, ‬it offers two trunks‭ ‬-‭ ‬a 367-litre rear boot and an 81-litre frunk‭. ‬There's also a handy shelf under the centre console for handbags and small items‭.‬

The Turbo GT supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless smartphone integration‭, ‬with access to apps‭, ‬navigation‭, ‬and media via the car's display‭. ‬The built-in navigation also works well‭, ‬whether by voice or typed instruction‭. ‬The infotainment system features elegant graphics‭, ‬legible fonts‭, ‬and responsive touch controls‭. ‬The A/C is powerful‭, ‬especially with just two onboard‭, ‬but airflow direction can only be adjusted through the infotainment screen‭.‬

VERDICT

Where speed is the need‭, ‬the 2025‭ ‬Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Weissach edition shines with its brutal acceleration and‭, ‬thereby‭, ‬its‭ ‬ability to shrink distances like mechanical magic‭. ‬It is the fastest-accelerating sedan we've ever tested‭. ‬Its hunkered-down‭, ‬tuned suspension maintains momentum through corners with surprising comfort‭. ‬Built like a tank yet elegant in form‭, ‬it's both geometric and graceful‭. ‬Yes‭, ‬ingress and egress demand contortion‭, ‬and the price suits tycoons or lottery winners‭, ‬but for Porsche purists and speed lovers‭, ‬this is the epitome of motion‭.‬

GOOD‭ ‬‭- ‬ Unique race car-inspired exterior‭; ‬mind-bending accelleration‭; ‬race car handling‭; ‬unique sport EV sound‭; ‬charging speeds‭; ‬build‭ ‬quality

BAD‭ ‬‭- ‬ Only two seats‭; ‬difficult to get in and out‭; ‬still‭ ‬'just an'‭ ‬EV for some

SPECIFICATIONS

Body type‭ ‬ ‭- ‬2-seater‭; ‬4-door premium high-performance sedan

Powertain‭ ‬ ‭- ‬105kWh battery‭; ‬2‭ ‬electric motors‭; ‬all-wheel drive

Transmission‭ ‬ ‭- ‬1-speed‭ (‬front‭); ‬2-speed‭ (‬rear‭)‬

Peak output‭ ‬ ‭- ‬1034‭ ‬PS‭ (‬system total‭)‬

‭- ‬1,250‭ ‬Nm‭ (‬system total‭)‬

0‭ ‬to 100kmph ‭ - ‬2.2‭ ‬seconds‭ (‬claimed‭)‬

Top speed‭ ‬ ‭- ‬305‭ ‬kmph‭ (‬electronically limited‭; ‬claimed‭)‬

Price‭ ‬ ‭- ‬Starting at Dh946,700‭ ‬incl VAT

Rating: 9/10 stars