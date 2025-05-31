Auto Review: Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Makes For An Electric Ride
One reason electric vehicles (EV) have been a huge draw is their mind-blowing acceleration, which leaves petrol-powered sports cars in the dust. Then came even more ludicrous variants, like the plaid versions of Teslas and the Rimac Nevera hypercar, blowing the doors off everything else. But it was only a matter of time before legacy brands joined the chat. Now, we have the all-new Porsche Taycan Turbo GT. This isn't just any Taycan - it's the ultimate avatar. It's a stripped-down version of the popular four-door EV, with the power turned up to over 1,000 horses.DESIGN & AESTHETICS
As with most Porsche vehicles, the Taycan too channels that unmistakable 911 archetype. It features a swooped bonnet that flows into an even more rounded roofline, tapering elegantly into the rear. At the front, replacing the 911's classic round lamps, are rectangular LED headlamps that flank a sculpted bonnet. At the rear, it sports a sleek LED strip. It also hugs the ground with purpose and rides on massive 21-inch Turbo GT forged wheels. The aero package adds a spoiler, aeroblades, underbody air-control elements, and a fixed rear wing in a carbon weave finish with the Weissach name and circuit outline on it to evoke extra enthusiasm.
Make no mistake - this four-door is a race car parading as a sedan. All that's missing is the livery and sponsors. It may not be as beautiful as an Italian exotic, but like the kind of beauty a spoon has for the act of eating, or a rocket that is built to escape gravity, its singular purpose of speed shines through the shape.Make no mistake - this four-door is a race car parading as a sedan. All that's missing is the livery and sponsors"
You've seen 2+2 coupés - two doors, four seats - but this is a four-door with only two seats, making it truly unique. In place of rear seats is a carbon trim, which doubles as a storage compartment. The suspension rises each time you open the door, presumably to aid entry and exit, but the 3D-printed Bodyform full-bucket seats have such high side bolsters that ingress and egress is actually a challenge.
Then there's that interior. It has that typical Germanic design, but elevated in subtle ways. It is a product of geometry - painted in a dark theme, far from the grandeur of the Pagani Huayra, but still elegant in many ways. The cabin centres on a sloped centre console inspired by the incredible Carrera GT supercar, with a 10.9-inch central infotainment touchscreen at the top and a separate 8.4-inch touchscreen on the slope, with all the controls right at hand. You just can't fault its build quality, it's built like a rock. The seating position is excellent, with the GT Sports 3-spoke steering wheel wrapped in Race-Tex, an Alcantara-type material, and the pedals right where you want them. Some of that Race-Tex also extends to the dash and doors.
POWERTRAIN & PERFORMANCE
Now for the juicy bits. The base Taycan, with 408 PS, hits 0–100 kmph in 4.8 seconds. Above it are the 4, 4S, GTS, Turbo, and Turbo S - but they are mere mortals next to the Turbo GT. With 789 PS from dual motors and an extra 160+ kW in Attack Mode (via Sport/Sport Plus), it delivers a monumental 1,034 PS of power and 1,250 Nm of torque - enough to spin the planet. Switch modes and you'll even hear the synthesised sound gain an aggressive tone, reminiscent of ICE cars.
Acceleration is otherworldly - 0-100 kmph in 2.2 seconds. Co-passengers might need a neck brace if not alerted before you step on it. Keep it pressed and it will do 200 kmph in an equally ridiculous 6.4 seconds. And it achieves this despite weighing 2,295kg. Handling is razor-sharp. Its low stance, stiff chassis, and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (which adjusts torque to each wheel independently) keep it locked through corners, and the steering is so precise it even obeys micro-adjustments. The adaptive air suspension, which adjusts damping in real time, ensures comfort for daily use, firming up when needed.
The claimed range is 550km, though 450km was shown, which is enough to alleviate range anxiety. The 105 kWh battery supports 320 kW fast charging, hitting 10–80 per cent in 18 minutes. A six-metre cord is included for home charging (up to 11 kW).FEATURES & FUNCTIONALITY
The Bose sound system delivers an enriching experience with 12 speakers and 630 watts, though the subwoofer under the rear floor slightly reduces boot space. Storage is limited to a small cubby and glovebox, but like most EVs, it offers two trunks - a 367-litre rear boot and an 81-litre frunk. There's also a handy shelf under the centre console for handbags and small items.
The Turbo GT supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless smartphone integration, with access to apps, navigation, and media via the car's display. The built-in navigation also works well, whether by voice or typed instruction. The infotainment system features elegant graphics, legible fonts, and responsive touch controls. The A/C is powerful, especially with just two onboard, but airflow direction can only be adjusted through the infotainment screen.
VERDICT
Where speed is the need, the 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Weissach edition shines with its brutal acceleration and, thereby, its ability to shrink distances like mechanical magic. It is the fastest-accelerating sedan we've ever tested. Its hunkered-down, tuned suspension maintains momentum through corners with surprising comfort. Built like a tank yet elegant in form, it's both geometric and graceful. Yes, ingress and egress demand contortion, and the price suits tycoons or lottery winners, but for Porsche purists and speed lovers, this is the epitome of motion.
GOOD - Unique race car-inspired exterior; mind-bending accelleration; race car handling; unique sport EV sound; charging speeds; build quality
BAD - Only two seats; difficult to get in and out; still 'just an' EV for some
SPECIFICATIONS
Body type - 2-seater; 4-door premium high-performance sedan
Powertain - 105kWh battery; 2 electric motors; all-wheel drive
Transmission - 1-speed (front); 2-speed (rear)
Peak output - 1034 PS (system total)
- 1,250 Nm (system total)
0 to 100kmph - 2.2 seconds (claimed)
Top speed - 305 kmph (electronically limited; claimed)
Price - Starting at Dh946,700 incl VAT
Rating: 9/10 stars
