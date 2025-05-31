From Heatwave To Cold Wave: Snow, Rain Brings Sudden Chill To Kashmir

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar: In a dramatic shift from last week's sweltering heat, Jammu and Kashmir was gripped by unseasonal cold on Saturday as fresh snowfall in the higher reaches and widespread rainfall in the plains disrupted daily life and sent temperatures plunging.

Snowfall was reported in Tulail and Razdan Top areas of Gurez valley in north Kashmir's Bandipora district, Peer Ki Gali in south Kashmir's Shopian, and Zojila Pass along the Srinagar-Leh highway. As a precautionary measure, authorities closed the Bandipora-Gurez road amid slippery conditions.

Rainfall in the plains, including in Srinagar, brought further chill, with the city recording a maximum temperature of just 14.5°C - the coldest day in May ever recorded. This came barely a week after Srinagar touched 34°C, highlighting the severity of the drop.

Elsewhere in the Valley, places like Qazigund, Pahalgam, Kupwara, Kokernag, and Gulmarg recorded day temperatures well below normal. In the Jammu region, Jammu city recorded 32.9°C, Banihal 14.6°C, and Katra 28.6°C - all significantly lower than the seasonal averages.

In Ladakh, Leh recorded a maximum of 16.8°C, also several degrees below normal.

The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers in the plains and light snowfall in the higher elevations over the next 24 hours, advising travellers and residents to remain cautious.

Schools Shut, Roads Closed

A sudden shift in weather conditions with widespread rain, thunderstorms, and fresh snowfall disrupted daily life, closing key roads, and prompting authorities to shut down educational institutions in some areas.

The unseasonal snowfall forced closure of many hilly roads, including Mughal road connecting Poonch and Rajouri districts in Jammu with Kashmir's Shopian district and Sinthan road connecting Kishtwar in Jammu with Anantnag in Kashmir, they said.

The snowfall in Peer Ki Gali along Mughal road and Margal top, Sinthan top and Warwan in Kishtwar and Chasana in Reasi disrupted normal life and also resulted in the death of several sheep and goats, they said.

A couple of mud-houses and cowsheds also collapsed due to heavy rains in the hilly areas of Rajouri and Reasi but there was no loss of life, the officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already warned of gusty winds reaching up to 50-60 kmph, thunderstorms, and intense showers across the region.

According to the officials, a cloudburst also washed away dozens of sheep and goats belonging to the nomadic Bakerwal community in Dachhan area of Kishtwar this evening.

However, there was no human loss in the incident, they said.

In light of the inclement weather, the District Development Commissioner Rajouri ordered the closure of all primary and middle schools in the district for May 31. The decision was taken as a precautionary step to ensure the safety of students and staff. The Chief Education Officer directed all Zonal Education Officers to enforce the order without delay.

Despite the disruptions, the sudden change in weather was a welcome surprise for tourists in Srinagar.“This cool, rainy climate has been a delightful change from the heat. Dal Lake looks absolutely stunning in this weather,” a visitor from Uttar Pradesh said.

“We heard that Kashmir experiences brief periods of heat followed by rain, and luckily, our trip coincided with this beautiful weather.”

Locals too expressed relief at the drop in temperature, calling the rains a much-needed respite after the recent heat wave.

The Irrigation and Flood Control Department confirmed that all river and stream levels remained within safe limits as of Saturday morning.

Key river levels included: River Jhelum at Sangam: 3.80 feet (Flood mark: 21 ft), Munshibagh: 6.83 feet (Mark: 18 ft), Asham: 5.09 feet (Mark: 14 ft), and Wular Lake: 1575.80 m (Flood mark: 1578.00 m).

Tributaries such as Vishow, Rambiyara, Lidder, Doodhganga, and Sindh Nallahs also remained well below flood levels, suggesting no immediate risk of inundation.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, Director of the Meteorological Department, said that light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy spells is expected to continue across J&K through the weekend.“Snowfall is likely over isolated higher reaches, and gusty winds with thunder are expected in both divisions,” he said.

From June 1 to 2, light rain or thundershowers are likely at isolated locations. The forecast for June 4 to 6 predicts mostly dry weather, although brief afternoon showers may occur in some places. Scattered rain or thunderstorms could return on June 7 and 8, especially in the afternoons.