Giza Systems Unveils Ambitious Growth Strategy To Boost Regional, Global Presence

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Giza Systems (GS), a leading digital transformation enabler and systems integrator in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), has announced a bold new strategic direction aimed at cementing its role as a regional and global technology powerhouse. The announcement comes as the company officially introduces its new Group CEO, Ahmad Elharany.

During a media roundtable on Thursday, Elharany outlined the company's forward-looking strategy, which includes geographic expansion, investment in high-growth sectors, and enhanced global service capabilities. The plan reflects GS Group's ambition to evolve into a global leader in innovation and digital transformation.

A key milestone in this strategy is the launch of the company's new Global Service Delivery Center. Designed to serve clients across industries and regions, the center will enhance Giza Systems' ability to deliver faster, more scalable, and cost-effective solutions. By leveraging global delivery infrastructure and innovation, the center aims to boost operational efficiency, expand capacity, and streamline resource management worldwide.

Giza Systems is also sharpening its focus on emerging sectors with significant growth potential, including FinTech, smart cities, smart sports, AI-powered video analytics, cloud services, cybersecurity, and Oracle-based enterprise solutions. The company's integrated approach combines operational and information technology (OT/IT) to offer full-spectrum digital transformation solutions.

“GS Group is aligning its brand with a strategy centered on purpose-built innovation, scalable delivery, and a culture of continuous evolution,” said Elharany.“We're adapting to meet the rapidly changing needs of global customers by embedding deeper innovation, advanced delivery capabilities, and a future-focused mindset.”

Backed by solutions by stc, which holds an 88.19% stake in the company, Giza Systems has achieved major milestones over the past two years. These include the acquisition of LABS, a prominent SAP partner, which marked the group's entry into the ERP space. GS has also established a dedicated Oracle implementation business unit and led several flagship smart city projects such as the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) in Egypt's New Administrative Capital and the Command and Control Center in Alamein.

Looking ahead, GS plans to deepen its presence across the GCC-particularly in Oman, Bahrain, and Abu Dhabi-through strategic partnerships, direct sales initiatives, and enhanced collaboration with global technology providers to enrich service offerings and customer experiences.

Sustainability and social impact remain core pillars of GS Group's vision. The company received a -AA- rating for its first ESG/GRI report in 2023, reflecting its commitment to responsible business practices. Through its CSR arm, the Giza Systems Foundation (GSF), the group empowers underserved communities via tech-driven initiatives. In 2024, GSF supported 15 startups across eight Egyptian governorates through its BridgeZ accelerator, advancing nine of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. GSF aims to position itself as Egypt's hub for impact investment, connecting startups with investors, donors, and strategic partners.

With strongholds in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the wider GCC, and East Africa, GS Group now sets its sights on a global expansion trajectory, with plans to solidify its footprint worldwide by 2027.