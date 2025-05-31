Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet Calls Islamabad's Afghanistan Policy Ineffective

MENAFN - Khaama Press)In a significant political move, the provincial cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa passed a resolution criticizing Pakistan's current policy toward Afghanistan, labeling it as“ineffective.” The resolution claims the policy has led to rising terrorism, strained bilateral relations, increased hatred, and disrupted trade between the two countries.

The resolution was adopted during a cabinet meeting held on Friday, chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. It called for an immediate review and overhaul of Islamabad's Afghanistan policy to restore trust and promote sustainable peace in the region.

According to Dawn, the cabinet urged the federal government to take concrete steps to rebuild bilateral confidence and allow greater provincial involvement in shaping cross-border dialogue. The cabinet emphasized that peace in the region cannot be achieved without meaningful and direct engagement with Kabul.

The resolution also demanded enhanced authority for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to play a more effective role in resolving regional issues, particularly those concerning security and economic stability. It stressed that such powers are essential to ensure regional peace and security.

The cabinet highlighted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has long suffered from the consequences of terrorism, and its people are eager for a lasting solution. It reiterated the province's willingness to engage directly with Afghanistan to ensure long-term peace.

In earlier statements, Chief Minister Gandapur had requested formal responsibility from the federal government to conduct negotiations with the Afghan Taliban, stating that dialogue was the only viable path toward peace in the region.

However, officials in Islamabad have rejected this request, arguing that foreign policy and engagement with Taliban leadership fall strictly under the purview of the federal government, not provincial authorities.

The growing tensions between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad reflect a broader national debate on how to manage cross-border threats and diplomacy. Analysts warn that failure to align strategies could further undermine stability in both countries.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram