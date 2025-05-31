Breaking News: African Leadership Magazine Announces Winners for the 2025 African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA)

MENAFN - African Press Organization) LONDON, United Kingdom, May 31, 2025/APO Group/ --

The African Leadership Magazine (ALM) ( ) is pleased to announce the winners of the 2025 African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA), following the conclusion of a rigorous, four-tier, points-based selection process. In keeping with our established tradition, this year's evaluation combined 65% of the final score from the global online poll with 35% from verified documentation, including evidence of institutional growth, innovation, sustainability, and measurable impact.

The African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) is the continent's premier platform for recognising exceptional corporate practices, impact-driven leadership, and transformative contributions to Africa's evolving business and economic ecosystem. The ABLA selection process includes public nominations, editorial board screening, a global public vote, and a final evaluation based on verifiable metrics to ensure that each honoree reflects the highest standards of African excellence, innovation, and measurable impact.

In line with African Leadership Magazine's unwavering commitment to amplifying Africa's underreported success stories, often overlooked by mainstream global media, the African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) celebrate policymakers, industry leaders, and resilient brands that are setting standards in corporate governance, innovation, and sustainable development.

Dr. Ken Giami, Founder & CEO of the African Leadership Organisation, said in an official statement:“On behalf of the Board, we warmly congratulate the winners of ABLA 2025 for their unwavering commitment, groundbreaking achievements, and visionary leadership. Their exemplary contributions are not only transforming Africa's business landscape but also inspiring a new era of sustainable growth and opportunity across the continent.”

The winners and runners-up will be formally presented with award trophies and other honours during the African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) Ceremony-the major highlight of The Africa Summit London 2025-scheduled for 9–10 July 2025 at The Landmark Hotel and the UK House of Lords. Additionally, all honourees will be featured in the highly anticipated ABLA 2025 Honourees Edition of African Leadership Magazine, a prized collector's item unveiled during the event and distributed globally.

African Business Leader of the Year

Ntombi Felicia Msiza, CEO, Raubex Group Ltd, South Africa – WinnerMohamed Ould Bouamatou, Founder & Chairman, Bouamatou Société Anomyme (BSA), Mauritania – Co-Winner

African Female Business Leader of the Year

Esther Muchemi, CEO, Samchi Group, Kenya – WinnerJesca Mhoja Nkwabi, CEO, KOM Group, Tanzania – Co-Winner

African Regulator of the Year

Brima M. Baluwa Koroma, Director General, National Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Sierra Leone – WinnerLeonilde dos Santos, President, Multisectoral Economic Regulatory Authority (ARME), Cape Verde – Co-Winner

Business-Friendly Governor of the Year

Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, Governor, Enugu State, Nigeria – WinnerOscar Mabuyane, Premier, Eastern Cape, South Africa – Co-Winner

Africa CSR & Community Development Impact Award

Standard Chartered Bank, South Africa – WinnerAshanti Goldfields Corporation, Ghana – Co-Winner

African Finance Minister of the Year

Ahmed Kouchouk, Minister of Finance, Egypt – WinnerBihi Iman Egeh, Minister of Finance, Somalia – WinnerMarial Dongrin Ater, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, South Sudan – Co-Winner

Trade & Investment Promotion Agency of the Year

Agency for Private Investment and Export Promotion (AIPEX), Angola – WinnerMoroccan Agency for Investment and Export Development (AMDIE), Morocco – Co-Winner

Central Bank Governor of the Year

Mohamed Lemine Dhehby, Governor, Central Bank of Mauritania – WinnerJohnson Asiama, Governor, Bank of Ghana – Co-WinnerRama Krishna Sithanen, Governor, Bank of Mauritius – Co-Winner

Trade & Investment Minister of the Year

Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Nigeria – WinnerChipoka Mulenga, Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Zambia – Co-Winner

African CEO of the Year

Armstrong Takang, CEO, Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), Nigeria – WinnerJeremy Awori, Group CEO, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), Togo – Co-Winner

African Brand of the Year

Ethiopian Airlines – WinnerCommercial International Bank (CIB), Egypt – Co-Winner

African Company of the Year

Bidco Africa, Kenya – WinnerInnoson Vehicle Manufacturing, Nigeria – Co-Winner

Industry Personality of the Year

Ally Edha Awadh, CEO, Lake Oil Group, Tanzania – WinnerJemal Ahmed Abdu, CEO, MIDROC Investment Group PLC, Ethiopia – Co-Winner

Africa Business Integrity Leader Award

Arab Contractors, Egypt – WinnerCoris Bank International, Togo – Co-Winner

Young Business Leader of the Year

Mamotake Matekane, Chief Operations Officer, MGC Matekane Group, Lesotho – WinnerMartha Namundjebo-Tilahun, Co-founder, United Africa Group, Namibia- Co-Winner

African Tech & Digital Economy Leader of the Year

Mastercard Africa – WinnerMTN Group, South Africa – Co-Winner

Lifetime Achievement Award

Kwabena Kesse, CEO, Kessben Group of Companies, Ghana – Winner

Special Commendation Award for Regulatory Excellence

Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria, Director General, Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Kenya – Winner

About African Leadership Magazine:

The African Leadership Magazine is the flagship publication of the African Leadership Organisation (UK) Limited. For the past 19 years, the organisation has been dedicated to promoting impactful leadership in Africa and showcasing African opportunities globally. Through its various initiatives, including quality Afro-positive content, trade facilitation, market entry solutions, business networking platforms, and public sector training and consulting, the African Leadership Magazine plays a vital role in driving positive change and development across the continent.