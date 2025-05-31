403
Germany's Inflation Surpasses Forecasts
(MENAFN) Germany experienced a yearly inflation rate of 2.1 percent this month, according to the federal statistics agency Destatis, which reported the figure on Friday.
This outcome surpassed analysts’ projection of 2 percent.
Prices for services increased by 3.4 percent in May, while consumer goods inflation was measured at 0.9 percent, based on Destatis' statistics.
The core inflation rate — which does not include food and energy — stood at 2.8 percent in May for the leading economy in the eurozone.
Energy costs declined by 4.6 percent compared to the same period last year, whereas food prices hiked by 2.8 percent, the data indicated.
Looking at monthly trends, the nation’s inflation figure was 0.1 percent.
