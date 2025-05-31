403
Number of deaths outreaches fifty-four thousand three hundred in Gaza
(MENAFN) The Health Ministry stated on Friday that a minimum of 54,321 Palestinians have been murdered in Israel ethnic cleansing since October 2023.
A ministry announced that 72 dead people were brought in health clinics in the last day, while 278 individuals were harmed, this led to escalating the the number of harmed and exceeding it to 123,770 in the Israeli aggression.
In addition, the ministry also stated that a lot of the people are still stuck under the ruins of the destroyed buildings and on the streets due to rescuers can’t get to them.
Israel continued its attack on Gaza on March 18, abolishing a truce a ceasefire and an inmate swap deal that occurred in January.
As stated by the UN and aid assistance departments, while harsh and fatal attacks build up in Gaza, families are being famished and blocked from simple resources to stay alive.
The International Criminal Court initiated a warrant last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his ex Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for genocidal crimes and crimes on people in Gaza.
