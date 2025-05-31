Health Dept Asks Hospitals To Be Ready To Handle Covid 19 Cases After Maha Reports 84 New Patients
At the same time, the department has advised people to wear masks, maintain social distancing and wash their hands frequently.
On the other hand, medical experts suggested that people who have not taken a booster dose for a long time should consider getting vaccinated.
The department's advisory is crucial as the total number of infections reported in the state this year has gone up to 681 in the wake of 84 new cases reported on Friday.
Of the 681 patients, 207 recovered till May 30. The number of active cases currently stands at 467.
The department in a statement however, said that most of the patients have mild symptoms while appealing to the citizens not to panic.
Earlier the department sources had cited that four new variants of Coronavirus were spreading while claiming that all of them are sub-types of Omicron.
Of the new 84 cases, Mumbai reported 32, Thane 2, Thane Municipal Corporation limit 14, Navi Mumbai civic body jurisdiction 1, Kalyan Dombivli civic body area 1, Raigad 2, Panvel civic body area 1, Nashik civic body area 1, Pune 1, Pune Municipal Corporation limit 19, Pimpri Chinchwad civic body area 3, Satara 2, Kolhapur 1 and Kolhapur civic body area 1 and Sangli civic body area 3.
According to the department, in all 7 deaths were reported so far, of which six died due to nephrotic syndrome, hypocalcemic shock, kidney disease, stroke (cerebrovascular disease), diabetic ketoacidosis, interstitial lung disease and diabetes. A 47-year-old woman died due to temperature and breathlessness.
As the country witnesses a gradual uptick in Covid-19 cases, the Union Minister of State for Health and AYUSH (Independent Charge) Prataprao Jadhav on Friday assured that the Centre is fully prepared to handle any situation that may arise.
He said that the union health department and the AYUSH Ministry are on alert mode and closely monitoring the situation across all states.
