Online Casino Ontario 2025: Frumzi Casino Competes For Best Spot

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Frumzi Rolls Out Key Upgrades and Improvements to Boost User Experience And Be Able to Compete with the Best Online Casinos in Ontario for 2025

Toronto, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Frumzi has announced the implementation and integration of major improvements and upgrades to their platform, as part of their major plan for competing efficiently with the best online casinos in Ontario for 2025 and beyond.

Frumzi has recognized the fast growth of the online gambling industry in Ontario, which has attracted new operators to work in the province, and hence, the competition has level up and the brand has used this as an opportunity to upgrade their platform and launch their plan for becoming one of the best online casinos for Ontario residents.

According to iGaming Ontario: “... In terms of revenue, monthly total in Ontario hit $280 million, a year-on-year rise of 19.2%. This was, however, 5.7% behind January. Breaking this down, online casino game revenue amounted to $214 million, up 30.5% from the previous year and 76% of total monthly revenue”.

To learn more about the new bonuses and promotions available at Frumzi, Ontario residents over 18 years old can visit the official website.

Frumzi has revealed the list of major improvements and upgrades they have rolled out in Ontario as part of their growth plan:



New games and online gambling experiences

New bonuses and promotions for Ontario residents

New payment processors and technology integration

Enhanced responsible gambling measures and technology Enhanced mobile gambling capabilities

Frumzi has highlighted the introduction of the new welcome bonus which rewards new players with 100% extra on the first deposit plus 200 free spins and a secret bonus worth $300 , weekly cashback, weekly free spins and access to over 8,000 new online slots, online and live games.

Major Upgrades to the Catalogue of Real Money Games

Based on their registered player feedback and internal insights, Frumzi learned that their customer base demanded new real money games, and this is why the brand decided to establish new deals and partnerships with global iGaming providers, in order to successfully expand their catalogue of games.

Frumzi has set up deals with prestigious providers such as Evolution, Playtech, Microgaming, Habanero, NetEnt, Play'N Go, Yggdrasil, Red Tiger and Jumpman, in order to add new titles to the most popular online gambling categories in Ontario:



Online Slots

Online Roulette

Online Blackjack

Online Poker

Live Dealer Games

Instant Games

Lotto Games Bingo Games

Frumzi has added approximately 4,000 new games to their catalogue, placing a heavy focus on online slots, as they are the most popular online real money games in Ontario.

To discover Frumzi's new catalogue of real money games in Ontario, visit the official website

Frumzi Introduces New Bonuses and Offers to Compete Efficiently with the Current Best Online Gambling Sites in Ontario

One of the main measures introduced by Frumzi was to release new promotions and bonuses, in order to compete efficiently with the top operators in the province.

The brand has released a new set of promotions and bonuses for Ontario residents, focusing on free spins, deposit-based rewards, cashback and free cash prizes, as well as low wagering requirements and fast payouts.

Frumzi Casino believes in the effectiveness of offering enhanced bonuses and offers, as the brand reassures it is a key measure for increasing customer retention rate, which is one of the most important metrics in the iGaming industry.

New users can claim a welcome package that includes a 100% match on their first deposit, along with 200 free spins for select slot games and an additional surprise bonus to be revealed upon account activation.

To encourage continued play, Frumzi also provides a series of weekly incentives. These include a reload bonus offering 50 free spins on slot games, as well as a 50% deposit match available each week.

For players who frequent the live casino section, a dedicated cashback offer has been launched to support those who prefer real-time gaming experiences. A similar cashback feature is available for slot players, providing a percentage of losses returned on a weekly basis.

All promotional offers are subject to Frumzi's responsible gaming policies and terms of use.

To learn more about Frumzi's new bonuses, visit the official online casino website.

Frumzi Introduces New Payments Technology and Providers for Faster Payouts

As part of its ongoing improvements to the user experience in Ontario, Frumzi has introduced new payment technologies and partnered with a wider range of financial service providers to speed up deposits and withdrawals.

Players can now benefit from faster transactions and greater flexibility through a variety of trusted options, including FunID, Visa, MasterCard, and NeoSurf. Additional methods such as Paysafecard, Skrill, Neteller, and eVoucher offer secure alternatives for users who prefer prepaid or digital wallets.

Frumzi has also expanded support for JetonBank and MiFINITY, enhancing accessibility for players who value both speed and convenience.

These upgrades are aimed at streamlining the overall banking experience while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance within the Ontario market, allowing players to enjoy the benefits of instant deposits and fast payouts.

In addition, Frumzi has also increased the limits for deposits and withdrawals, as it is one of the brand's goals for 2025 to make the online casino more inclusive, catering to new players, casual players and high rollers.

Frumzi Launches a New Mobile Website for Ontario Residents

Frumzi has launched a fully redesigned mobile website for players in Ontario, developed using advanced HTML5 technology to ensure full compatibility across all modern smartphones and tablets.

The new mobile site features a fully responsive design that adapts seamlessly to different screen sizes and resolutions, providing a consistent, intuitive experience available on iOS and Android.

Optimized for both Wi-Fi and mobile data connections, the platform delivers fast loading times and stable performance, allowing all players to play online and live games without interruptions. To accomplish this goal, Frumzi has also made use of key technologies such as CDNs and brand new servers.

Touch-responsive controls, low-latency streaming, and improved loading contribute to a fluid user experience that mirrors desktop quality. Whether using an entry-level smartphone or a high-end device, players across Ontario can now access a smoother, faster mobile casino experience tailored to modern digital expectations thanks to the recent mobile upgrades introduced by Frumzi Casino.

Frumzi Rolls Out Comprehensive Measures and Solutions for Promoting Responsible Gambling

According to Statistics Canada “...In 2018, Statistics Canada estimated that 1.1 per cent of Ontarians experienced problem gambling. However, a recent study, still awaiting peer review, by some of this article's authors found that rate closer to nine per cent just before the launch of iGO. In a December 2024 report, Mental Health Research Canada reported it at 11 per cent in Ontario.”

Being aware of the delicate situation of problem gambling in Ontario, Frumzi Casino has rolled out and integrated key solutions and measures to detect and prevent this issue, and provide the necessary solutions and assistance players might need.

As part of its commitment to responsible gambling in Ontario, Frumzi offers a range of player protection tools designed to promote safer online gaming habits. Users can set daily, weekly, or monthly deposit limits to manage spending, as well as loss and wagering limits to stay in control of their betting activity.

To support time awareness, players receive session reminders and regular reality checks during gameplay. Frumzi also provides self-exclusion options, allowing individuals to take temporary or permanent breaks from the platform when needed.

Additionally, players have access to local support resources, including links to Ontario-based gambling help organisations and helplines. For added transparency, users can review detailed account activity reports that track deposits, withdrawals, and playing history in real time.

About Frumzi Casino

Frumzi Casino is a licensed and regulated online gambling operator with presence in over 30 countries, which entered the Ontario market in early 2025. The online casino features over 8,000 games, new bonuses and modern tools and solutions for responsible gaming, with the goal of becoming one of the best online casinos in Ontario.



Email: ...

Phone: +35627780669 Live Chat:

Disclaimer & Affiliate Disclosure

This news article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, or gambling advice. All content herein reflects the opinions of the original source and is presented“as is” without warranty of any kind, whether expressed or implied. Every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information provided at the time of publication. However, no guarantees are made regarding its completeness, reliability, timeliness, or accuracy. In the event of typographical errors, outdated references, or inaccuracies, neither the publisher nor any affiliated syndication partners shall be held responsible.

Readers are advised to verify any gambling-related promotions, offers, or claims directly with the official website of the online casino mentioned. Participation in online gambling is subject to local laws and regulations, and users must ensure they meet the legal age and jurisdictional requirements before engaging in any online betting activity.

This article may contain references to or descriptions of bonuses and promotional offers that are subject to change without notice. Terms and conditions apply to all offers, and these should be reviewed in full on the official platform before participation.

This publication may include affiliate links. If a reader clicks on a link and makes a purchase or signs up for an offer, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the user. This helps support the distribution of such news content and does not influence the editorial integrity of the information presented.

Neither the publisher nor its distribution partners accept any liability for losses, damages, or claims resulting from use of this content or reliance on any information contained within. The inclusion of third-party services, platforms, or quotes does not imply endorsement. Readers engage at their own discretion and are encouraged to consult appropriate professional advisors if uncertain about any gambling activity or associated risks.

For questions related to this press release, please contact the issuing organization directly through the contact information provided.

CONTACT: Email: ... Phone: +35627780669 Live Chat: