Radhaa Publishing House PR Agency Presents: A Legacy Of Luminaries Reflections From The Hilton Oscars Celebration & Viewing 2025

Earlier this year, Radhaa Publishing House PR Agency brought clients to an unforgettable evening at the Hilton Oscars Celebration & Viewing 2025, spotlighting a powerful collective of changemakers, authors, entrepreneurs, and visionary leaders who are transforming the world with their voices, missions, and gifts. More than just a red carpet moment, this gathering was a sacred convergence of purpose-driven pioneers-each one hand-selected through Radhaa Publishing's esteemed Rising Star Accelerated PR Program, which supports emerging luminaries in building their media presence, visibility, and soul-aligned legacy.

The event brought together global thought leaders, bestselling authors, transformational healers, coaches, and innovators across industries. These individuals are not only trailblazers in their fields-they are activators of consciousness, catalysts for healing, and architects of a new paradigm in media, wellness, and culture.“ This event wasn't about celebrities.

It was about celebration-of the inner work, of the healing path, of the truth-tellers, teachers, and creatives rising to lead in their authenticity,” says Radhaa Nilia, founder of Radhaa Publishing House & PR Agency.“We're building a platform for soul-led leaders to be seen and heard where it matters.” Each Rising Star at the Oscars event carried not just presence, but purpose-many representing bestselling book projects, healing modalities, nonprofit missions, and visionary brands. The evening was filled with empowering dialogue, elevated networking, and deep moments of remembrance about why visibility matters-especially for those carrying medicine for this world.

Maya Verzonilla, aka Maya the Shaman –Author, Shaman Healer, and Spiritual Guide

Maya Verzonilla, known as Maya the Shaman, is an author, shaman healer, and spiritual guide from the mystical land of Lemuria, Maharlika (the Philippines). Bridging Eastern and Western healing traditions, she is the creator of innovative healing modalities including "Lemurian Code Healing" and "Infinite Cosmic Records," which guide individuals toward spiritual awakening, healing and abundance.

Her mission is to support individuals in reconnecting with their personal sovereignty, inner peace, and happiness. Maya is the author of "Infinite Cosmic Records: Sacred Doorways to Healing and Remembering" and a lead contributing writer and editor-in-chief to Deo Palma's book "Maharlika In Search of Identity."

Michael Barrios – Author, Coach, and Holistic Healer

Michael Barrios is a multi-author and holistic healer based in the San Francisco Bay Area. With his partner, Engkanto Garden Farm in Corona, California their healing sanctuary thrives. As a Licensed Holistic Practitioner through the Chek Institute, studied reiki, pranic, and Filipino healing arts, he also contributed to multiple works with Radhaa Publishing House and drew spiritual inspiration from his mentor, Maya The Shaman, whose shamanic guidance profoundly transformed his life, helping him uncover past lives and embrace his mission of healing.

Inspired, he created“The Breath of Maharlika,” a unique modality combining breathwork, ancestral wisdom, and energy healing. Focused on reconnecting people to their sacred hearts, his work helps release past trauma and embrace self love and love for others.

Ame T. Fernandez Johnson, Inspiring Global Changemaker and Founder of Sadvipra Internationale

Ame T. Fernandez Johnson is a visionary leader spearheading a global movement dedicated to holistic human development and spiritual empowerment. As the founder of Sadvipra Internationale, she offers transformative educational programs and workshops designed to help individuals unlock their inner potential, live with purpose, and contribute to meaningful social change.

With 45 years of experience as a Spiritual Advisor, Meditation Teacher, and Practitioner, Ame specializes in the Intuitional Sciences of the Vedas, Bhakti Yoga, Kundalini Yoga, and Rajadhiraja Yoga. Her work has guided countless spiritual practitioners across the globe. A dedicated world traveler, Ame has shared her teachings throughout Asia, the USA, the Caribbean Islands, and South America. She is fluent in English and speaks conversational Spanish, Portuguese, Bisaya, and Tagalog (native Philippine language), allowing her to connect deeply with diverse communities. Her mission continues to inspire a worldwide movement of compassion, integrity, and love, fostering a united global sisterhood and brotherhood dedicated to spiritual awakening and transformation.

Shiv Singh & Neelima Singh Advocates for Economic Democracy

Shiv Singh envisions a world free from economic suffering. As a strong advocate for economic democracy, he presents“A bold blueprint for a thriving, debt-free society-one where every individual has access to secure, fulfilling work and both governments and citizens are liberated from the burden of debt.” His movement paves the way for sustainable prosperity, breaking free from the traditional constraints of inflation and poverty. Committed to eliminating unemployment, Shiv strives to ensure that everyone has access to stable, meaningful jobs.

Standing alongside him, Neelima Singh is a passionate advocate for economic democracy. She believes true transformation begins with collective action and that her advocacy can uplift communities in pursuit of lasting economic change. Together, Shiv and Neelima champion a future built on fairness, opportunity, and financial freedom for all. Join Shiv's vision at:

Amiyo Mukherjee - Sadvipra Internationale & Prout Alliance Representative

Amiyo Mukherjee is a real estate investor in New York with a distinguished background as a Senior Programmer Analyst, having worked with prominent companies like Merrill Lynch, HSBC Bank, AOL, and Reader's Digest, his academic journey includes graduate studies in Mathematics from Calcutta University and a Master of Science in Computer Science from Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey. As a dynamic entrepreneur and activist, Amiyo represents Sadvipra Internationale and Prout Alliance, calling for social transformation and is deeply committed to Proutist philosophy. He is an active traveler who has explored numerous countries, and a dedicated practitioner of meditation and yoga. Amiyo's professional path reflects a unique blend of technical expertise, entrepreneurial spirit, and a passion for personal and social growth.

Milallan Diipalii Younan (Diipalii) – Mental Health Muse, Wellness Visionary, and Poet

A poetic force and advocate for holistic well-being, Diipalii embodies the modern-day renaissance woman. Wearing grace like couture, she brought her light to the Oscars celebration through both her presence and her mission. A co-author of Poems From the Heart, Diipalii blends mental health advocacy with soulful storytelling. She shared her vision of partnering with filmmakers to birth a story of healing, remembrance, and love for the silver screen.

Rooted in a neo-humanistic philosophy, Diipalii sees all beings as interconnected and believes true change begins with inner transformation. Passionate about empowering others, she finds deep fulfillment in her work as a mental health nurse. Recently, she graced the Oscars Red Carpet Celebration at the Hilton with Radhaa Publishing House, where she shared her vision of collaborating with filmmakers to bring her future film to life-one that spreads love, light, and healing to the world.

Swami Adrish Ananda – Spiritual Luminary, Devotional Teacher, and Embodied Grace

With over 25 years of spiritual service, Swami Adrish Ananda brought an ancient calm to a modern gathering. Draped in devotion and serenity, he was a living reminder of timeless truth amidst the shimmer of the Oscars lights. His presence sanctified the red carpet, embodying Oneness, Peace, and the path of Divine Love. Honored to join the Oscars celebration alongside aligned participants at Radhaa Publishing House and PR Agency, Swami Adrish Ananda brought his blessings and presence to this special gathering. His profound wisdom and unwavering commitment to spiritual service have made him a guiding light for many on the path of self-discovery and enlightenment. You can connect with Swami and even visit his temple in Montebello, CA.

Radhaa Nilia - Award-Winning Visionary Publisher, Literary Muse at Radhaa Publishing

Radhaa Nilia is an award-winning visionary publisher, author, PR strategist, empowerment coach, and poet devoted to amplifying diverse voices and transformational storytelling. As the founder of Radhaa Publishing House & PR Agency, she uplifts authors across genres-including holistic wellness, self-help, poetry, memoir, and mysticism-guiding them through her renowned Author Incubator leading to Best Seller Collaborative Books .

A modern-day renaissance woman, Radhaa seamlessly weaves storytelling, healing, and media into every facet of her work, supporting thought leaders, changemakers, and creatives to expand their impact and embody their truth. Her mission is both soulful and strategic: to empower writers in building lasting legacies through collaborative books, poetic anthologies, and bespoke PR offerings. As a passionate poet and mentor, she inspires others to reclaim their voice, express their truth, and share their sacred stories with courage and clarity. Through Radhaa Publishing House & PR Agency, she is shaping a more inclusive, conscious, and heart-centered literary world-one story at a time.

The Hilton Oscars Viewing may have concluded, but the movement it ignited continues.

“We believe that when a heart-centered leader is seen, the world shifts. That's what this event was all about,” says Radhaa.“Our mission is to create legacy-level visibility for those whose work truly matters.”

About Radhaa Publishing House PR Agency

Radhaa Publishing House PR Agency is a boutique, woman-of-color-led agency devoted to empowering authors, thought leaders, and visionary creatives through curated media placements, publishing platforms, and public relations rooted in authenticity and soul. Known for its groundbreaking book series, transformational programs, and Rising Star PR offerings, the agency bridges ancient wisdom with modern strategy to amplify the voices that are shaping the new era.

