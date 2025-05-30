Carissa Biele Joins American Country Network As National On-Air VJ

"The Front Porch VJ," Carissa Biele on ACN

Carissa Biele Joins ACN as "The Front Porch VJ," --Bringing You the Best Country Music Videos

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CBEntertainment is excited to announce that Carissa Biele , an accomplished television personality and entertainment professional, has joined the American Country Network (ACN) as a VJ. This new role marks an exciting development in Carissa's dynamic career, where she will engage viewers with her passion for country music and her distinctive hosting style.Known for her authenticity, humor, and relatable presence, Carissa brings a unique energy to ACN. As a mother, wife, country music songwriter, and former news anchor, she will connect with country music fans in a personal way. Biele will be introducing music videos and sharing exclusive insights from a country lifestyle front porch, blending her love for music and the genuine connection she shares with her audience.“I'm thrilled to join ACN and take on this exciting role as a VJ,” says Carissa Biele.“I've always been passionate about Country music. I'm excited and grateful for this opportunity to share that passion with viewers in a unique way. This feels like a full-circle moment in my life. It just makes sense. I look forward to working with the amazing team at ACN and introducing some of the best country music videos out there!”Carissa's career has spanned various facets of entertainment, from television hosting and country music to marketing and content creation. Before joining ACN, Carissa worked as a news anchor and reporter, with over a decade of experience in the broadcasting industry. She is also a successful author, having penned and produced her own children's book and musical, A Christmas Cookie Musical, which she is working to adapt into an animated film and stage show.Carissa's debut as a VJ on ACN launched Monday, May 26th.For more information follow Carissa Biele on social media or visitFor more information on ACN and upcoming programming, visit

Director

CBEntertainment

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.