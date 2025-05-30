David S. Brown Enterprises Named Top 50 Baltimore Construction Firm By BBJ

With over 92 years of experience, David S. Brown Enterprises has continually redefined the skyline of Baltimore and its surrounding counties through visionary projects and a commitment to innovation, quality, and community. This latest accolade reflects the company's substantial local revenue contributions and strong employment footprint within Baltimore City and Baltimore County.

A Milestone that Validates Growth and Trust

"Our inclusion in the BBJ Top 50 General Contractors List is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust our tenants and residents place in us," said Rich Lipsky, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President. "We're thrilled to be recognized as a driving force behind Baltimore's strong construction landscape."

Driven by Results. Built on Integrity.

Backed by decades of real estate expertise and a legacy of landmark developments, David S. Brown Enterprises continues to set benchmarks for sustainable growth and quality construction. Whether developing commercial, residential, or mixed-use properties, the firm delivers value that transforms communities.

About David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD.

Established in 1933 and headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland, David S. Brown Enterprises is a full-service real estate company. Their mission is to serve the community through socially conscious development, high-quality construction, and innovative design. For additional information, please visit or connect on LinkedIn . View their past recognitions, highlights and news online.

Read the full list in the Baltimore Business Journal here

SOURCE David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD.