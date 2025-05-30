Khalid Al Hadi Clinches Youth Champions Title At Al Shaqab League

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Khalid Al Hadi claimed the Youth Champions titles after producing a spectacular performance on the second day of the third and final round of the Al Shaqab National Show Jumping League on Friday.

Riding Carlton de Sauvageonn, Khalid Al Hadi impressed in the jump-off of the 125/130 cm class, clocking a flawless 39.17 seconds to secure the title at Al Shaqab's Longines Indoor Arena.

Mohammed Hamza Al Kuwari, partnered with Carte Blanche, incurred two penalties in the jump-off.

However, his time of 41.54 seconds was good enough to earn him second place.

Abdulaziz Fahad Aleid, riding Kayenne Of de Rocky Mounten, recorded the fastest time of 35.94 seconds but picked up four penalties, placing him third overall.

Al Shaqab League Director Khalid Al Nuami honoured the podium winners.

Earlier in the day, Yousuf Abdulrahman Al Muftah topped the Amateur Class 90/100 cm, guiding Kroaat Van Orchid's to a faultless round in 49.82 seconds.

He was followed by Abdulla Faisal Al Mana, who claimed second place with Brooq in 50.87 seconds.

Layan Sultan Al Thani secured third place aboard Dino Bb Z with a clean round timed at 52.63 seconds.

Corporate Services Director at Al Shaqab Hamza Al Kuwari, presented awards to the podium winners.

Shahalel Team currently leads the Al Shaqab League Teams competition, with Al Adeed, Kahil, Kashif, and Marwan Teams tied for second place.

Final day action on Saturday will kick off with the Intro 60 cm class, followed by the Junior Champions 115/120 cm contest.

The league will conclude with its marquee event - the Al Shaqab Champions 130/140 cm class - which offers a total prize purse of QR 70,000.

The Al Shaqab League has attracted a distinguished group of experienced and emerging riders. It continues to serve as a vital platform for equestrian talent, providing riders of all levels with the opportunity to develop their skills and prepare for international competition.