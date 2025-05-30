Khalid Al Hadi Clinches Youth Champions Title At Al Shaqab League
Doha: Khalid Al Hadi claimed the Youth Champions titles after producing a spectacular performance on the second day of the third and final round of the Al Shaqab National Show Jumping League on Friday.
Riding Carlton de Sauvageonn, Khalid Al Hadi impressed in the jump-off of the 125/130 cm class, clocking a flawless 39.17 seconds to secure the title at Al Shaqab's Longines Indoor Arena.
Mohammed Hamza Al Kuwari, partnered with Carte Blanche, incurred two penalties in the jump-off.
However, his time of 41.54 seconds was good enough to earn him second place.
Abdulaziz Fahad Aleid, riding Kayenne Of de Rocky Mounten, recorded the fastest time of 35.94 seconds but picked up four penalties, placing him third overall.
Al Shaqab League Director Khalid Al Nuami honoured the podium winners.
Earlier in the day, Yousuf Abdulrahman Al Muftah topped the Amateur Class 90/100 cm, guiding Kroaat Van Orchid's to a faultless round in 49.82 seconds.
He was followed by Abdulla Faisal Al Mana, who claimed second place with Brooq in 50.87 seconds.
Layan Sultan Al Thani secured third place aboard Dino Bb Z with a clean round timed at 52.63 seconds.
Corporate Services Director at Al Shaqab Hamza Al Kuwari, presented awards to the podium winners.
Corporate Services Director at Al Shaqab Hamza Al Kuwari presented trophies to podium winners of Amateur Class 90/100 cm.
Shahalel Team currently leads the Al Shaqab League Teams competition, with Al Adeed, Kahil, Kashif, and Marwan Teams tied for second place.
Final day action on Saturday will kick off with the Intro 60 cm class, followed by the Junior Champions 115/120 cm contest.
The league will conclude with its marquee event - the Al Shaqab Champions 130/140 cm class - which offers a total prize purse of QR 70,000.
The Al Shaqab League has attracted a distinguished group of experienced and emerging riders. It continues to serve as a vital platform for equestrian talent, providing riders of all levels with the opportunity to develop their skills and prepare for international competition.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment