Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar, Azerbaijan Discuss Developments In The Region

2025-05-30 07:08:49
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met yesterday, in Baku, with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan H E Jeyhun Bayramov.

During The two sides discussed relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to the latest developments in the regional and international arenas. They also discussed international dispute resolution and mediation efforts.

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

