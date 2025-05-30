Qatar, Azerbaijan Discuss Developments In The Region

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met yesterday, in Baku, with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan H E Jeyhun Bayramov.

During The two sides discussed relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to the latest developments in the regional and international arenas. They also discussed international dispute resolution and mediation efforts.