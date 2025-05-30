Haemonetics To Present At Goldman Sachs 46Th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
BOSTON, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE ) announced that Chris Simon, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat with investors at the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, June 9, 2025 at 8:40 a.m. ET.
The public may access a live webcast of the fireside chat at Haemonetics' Investor Relations website or at the following link:
A replay of the recorded webcast will become accessible 12 hours after the event and will be available for 90 days on Haemonetics' Investor Relations website.
ABOUT HAEMONETICS
Haemonetics is a global medical technology company dedicated to improving the quality, effectiveness and efficiency of health care. Our innovative solutions addressing critical medical needs include a suite of hospital technologies designed to advance standards of care and help enhance outcomes for patients; end-to-end plasma collection technologies to optimize operations for plasma centers; and products to enable blood centers to collect in-demand blood components. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit .
Investor Contacts:
Olga Guyette, Vice President-Investor Relations & Treasury
(781) 356-9763
[email protected]
David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations
(203) 733-4987
[email protected]
Media Contact:
Josh Gitelson, Sr. Director-Global Communications
(781) 356-9776
[email protected]
