Tesla Targets June 12 Launch For Robotaxi Service In Austin

Tesla is preparing to launch its long-anticipated robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, on June 12, Azernews reports.

The date has reportedly been discussed internally, though it is still subject to change, the report noted. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Earlier this month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the electric vehicle (EV) maker is on track to begin testing its autonomous ride-hailing service in Austin by the end of June. This marks a significant step forward in Musk's long-standing vision of a self-driving taxi network.

A successful robotaxi rollout is critical for Tesla, especially as Musk has shifted the company's strategic focus. Instead of pushing forward with a new, more affordable EV platform, Tesla is now prioritizing the robotaxi service and the development of its Optimus humanoid robots - both seen as major technological and financial bets.

Much of Tesla's future valuation, particularly in the eyes of investors, depends on the success of these ambitious projects. If Tesla can deliver on its promises, it could reshape not only transportation but also labor markets through automation.

Tesla's robotaxi concept relies on its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software - a system that, while still not fully autonomous under current safety standards, is being steadily improved via real-world data from millions of Tesla vehicles. If successful, the service could position Tesla as a serious competitor to companies like Waymo, Cruise, and Uber in the future of autonomous mobility.

Meanwhile, Tesla faces growing global competition, particularly from Chinese EV makers, and ongoing controversy surrounding Musk's political statements and his reported role as an adviser to former U.S. President Donald Trump. These factors have contributed to a recent decline in Tesla's sales and public perception, raising the stakes for the robotaxi rollout.