3 Injured In Blast Near Kashmir University

2025-05-29 09:03:21
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Forces personnel cordon off area after an explosion in Hazratbal Srinagar, Tuesday. (Photo: Abid Bhat / KO)

SRINAGAR – An explosion took place in the market near Sir Syed gate of Kashmir University in Hazratbal area of Srinagar on Tuesday afternoon leaving three person injured, the police said.

Three persons were injured in the explosion. All are stated to be stable, the police official said.

The official said the explosion was not caused by a grenade as suspected earlier. Preliminary investigation suggests that it was a low-intensity blast.

Further investigations are on, he added.

