STLLR Gold Announces 2025 Annual And Special Meeting Results

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2025) - STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) ("STLLR" or the "Company ") announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on May 29, 2025, were duly approved. The results for each of the matters at the meeting are set out below: 1. Election of Directors The following individuals were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders:

Name of Nominee Votes FOR Votes WITHHELD Keyvan Salehi 26,641,564

97.3% 740,594

2.7% Josef Vejvoda 27,103,210

99.0% 278,948

1.0% Morris Prychidny 26,754,624

97.7% 627,534

2.3% Rodney Cooper 26,690,817

97.5% 691,341

2.5% Sandra Odendahl 26,580,487

97.1% 801,671

2.9%

Josef Vejvoda, Chair of the STLLR Board of Directors , commented, "We are delighted to welcome Sandra Odendahl to the STLLR Board. With her distinguished expertise in sustainability and ESG strategy, Sandra brings invaluable insight that will guide STLLR as we advance our gold projects through pivotal stages of development."

"We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to Blair Zaritsky, Jennifer Wagner, and Jamie Litchen for their dedicated service and significant contributions to STLLR. We wish them every success in their future endeavors."

Sandra Odendahl joins the STLLR Gold Board of Directors, bringing over 25 years of leadership in environmental science, sustainable finance, and ESG strategy. Sandra is currently the Senior Vice President and Head, Sustainability & Social Impact at the Business Development Bank of Canada (" BDC "). Ms. Odendahl oversees all facets of BDC's sustainability and ESG strategy and programs, including the bank's focus on environmental, economic and social impact, its commitment to Indigenous reconciliation, and its approach to diversity and inclusion. After starting her career as an environmental scientist and engineer in the natural resources sector, most of Sandra's career has been in finance. Before joining BDC, Ms. Odendahl led enterprise-wide sustainability, community investment and social finance strategies and programs at Scotiabank and RBC. A committed community volunteer, she has served on the boards of many organizations, and is currently serving with the Canadian Sustainability Standards Board, Canadian Climate Institute, Transition Accelerator and NEXT Canada. Ms. Odendahl holds a Master of Applied Science Degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Toronto and is a CFA charter holder.

2. Reappointment of Auditors

The auditors for the Company, MNP LLP, were appointed for the ensuing year.

3. Approval of Unallocated Awards

The ordinary resolution to approve all unallocated stock options, restricted share units, deferred share units and performance share units under the Company's omnibus share incentive plan has been passed by a majority of the shareholders.

For detailed voting results on each resolution, please refer to the Company's Report of Voting Results filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .

About STLLR Gold

STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) is a Canadian gold development company actively advancing two cornerstone gold projects in Canada: The Tower Gold Project in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario and the Colomac Gold Project located north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Each of these two projects has the potential for a long-life and large-scale operation and are surrounded by exploration land with favourable upside potential. STLLR's experienced management team, with a track record of successfully advancing projects and operating mines, is working towards rapidly advancing these projects.

Contact Us

STLLR Gold Investor Relations

+1 (416) 863-2105 | ... |







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: STLLR Gold Inc.