Introducing Borchi® Dragon Low VOC High-Performance Catalyst

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are committed to delivering additive options like Borchi® Dragon Low VOC that help meet current labeling requirements and future-proof from potential regulations in final coating formulations," said Jeff Losch, vice president and coating additives business manager at Milliken. "This focus aligns with Milliken & Company's commitment to sustainability, which has earned the company a gold EcoVadis rating for three consecutive years."

Borchi® Dragon Low VOC contains only 2% VOC content based on ASTM D2369 standards and can help formulators reduce VOCs without sacrificing drying speed, even in challenging ambient conditions. Additionally, the catalyst offers a higher flash point (enabling safer handling), reduced yellowing, and better hardness when compared to low-VOC alternative driers. Borchi® Dragon Low VOC is up to 92% biobased carbon, as determined by ASTM D6866-24 B standards.

VOCs can be released from paint in room-temperature conditions even after the paint has dried. Governments worldwide, including those in the United States and European Union, have implemented regulations to lower VOC levels in coatings to help protect public health.

Traditionally, cobalt driers are added to alkyd formulations to accelerate cure times. However, the use of cobalt compounds in coatings has also faced regulatory scrutiny due to health toxicity concerns, being classified as a Category 1B carcinogen in the European Union and currently under evaluation by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Borchi® Dragon Low VOC is an excellent addition to Borchers' comprehensive range of cobalt-free high-performance catalysts, which includes Borchi® OXY-Coat iron-based driers for a variety of alkyd formulations. Other cobalt-free solutions include the new Borchi® Phoenix accelerator that is designed to enhance drier performance in high solids and solventborne alkyd coatings.

