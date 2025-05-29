Zevra Announces Final Results Of 2025 Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Zevra Stockholders Re-Elect Wendy L. Dixon, Ph.D. and Tamara A. Favorito to the Company's Board of Directors

Board and Management Reaffirm Commitment to Driving Continued Growth and Progress Against Strategic Plan

CELEBRATION, Fla., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ZVRA) (“Zevra,” or the“Company”), a commercial-stage company focused on providing therapies to people living with rare disease, announced that based on the final vote count certified by the independent Inspector of Elections following the Company's 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the“Annual Meeting”), stockholders have voted to re-elect Wendy L. Dixon, Ph.D. and Tamara A. Favorito to the Company's Board of Directors (the“Board”) as Class I Directors to serve until the 2028 Annual Meeting.

The Zevra Board issued the following statement:

“We thank all our stockholders for their strong participation in the voting process and continued support of Zevra. The overwhelming support for the Company's nominees represents a clear endorsement of our strategic direction from our stockholder base. Over the past two years, we have taken decisive action to transform Zevra into a stronger, growth-oriented commercial organization focused on making a positive impact for patients living with rare diseases. This vote validates our progress to date and reinforces our confidence in our strategic plan as we continue building momentum and drive long-term value for our stockholders.”

As previously disclosed, Daniel J. Mangless, a stockholder of the Company, indicated his intention to nominate Travis C. Mickle, Ph.D. and Arthur C. Regan for election as directors at the Annual Meeting, in opposition to Dr. Dixon and Ms. Favorito. However, Mr. Mangless subsequently failed to comply with the applicable requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission's (the“SEC's”) proxy rules and the Company's amended and restated bylaws (the“Bylaws”) to proceed with a valid nomination. Specifically, Mr. Mangless failed to solicit at least 67% of the voting power of the shares entitled to vote on the election of directors at the Annual Meeting, as required by SEC rules and the Bylaws, and failed to provide the Company with reasonable evidence of such solicitation, as required by the Bylaws. Finally, Mr. Mangless did not attend the Annual Meeting to validly nominate his nominees, as required by the Bylaws.

As a result of Mr. Mangless' failure to meet these requirements and as provided by the Bylaws, Mr. Mangless' nominations were disregarded. Based on results from the independent Inspector of Elections for the Annual Meeting, if Mr. Mangless had complied with the applicable requirements to validly nominate his nominees, Dr. Mickle would have received just 26.45% of the vote and Mr. Regan would have received just 23.97% of the vote, compared to 73.97% and 73.41% for Dr. Dixon and Ms. Favorito, respectively.

The outcome of the election underscores stockholders' strong support for Zevra's Board – including its deep industry expertise, proven track record, and steadfast commitment to delivering value. Looking ahead, and now with a clear mandate from stockholders, the Board and management team are focused on accelerating Zevra's disciplined strategy and value-creation initiatives.

Additionally, stockholders approved the proposal to ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.

The final certified results, as confirmed by the independent Inspector of Elections, will be filed on a Form 8-K with the SEC.

