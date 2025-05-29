FLUENT Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
|Fluent Corp.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|As of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|(USD '000)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|30,744
|$
|40,106
|Accounts receivable
|235
|422
|Biological assets
|3,298
|3,162
|Inventory, net
|20,051
|15,155
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,824
|2,587
|Total current assets
|$
|56,152
|$
|61,432
|Property and equipment, net
|53,757
|52,200
|Intangible assets, net
|37,315
|37,590
|Right-of-use assets, net
|45,523
|46,731
|Goodwill
|1,525
|1,525
|Deferred tax assets
|1,248
|1,039
|Other assets
|6,534
|6,476
|Total assets
|$
|202,053
|$
|206,992
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|4,439
|$
|6,331
|Accrued expenses
|8,923
|8,423
|Income taxes payable
|1,003
|1,003
|Derivative liabilities
|1,691
|2,148
|Short term provision liability
|5,000
|4,957
|Current portion of notes payable
|458
|755
|Lease obligations - current portion
|4,943
|4,751
|Total current liabilities
|$
|26,457
|$
|28,368
|Long-term liabilities
|Notes payable, net of current portion and financing costs
|69,261
|68,775
|Lease obligations, net of current portion
|51,168
|51,727
|Deferred tax liability
|5,542
|4,817
|Uncertain tax position
|48,176
|43,314
|Long term provision liability
|8,980
|9,044
|Convertible notes, net
|6,729
|6,482
|Other long-term liabilities
|3,447
|3,447
|Total long-term liabilities
|$
|193,303
|$
|187,606
|Total liabilities
|$
|219,760
|$
|215,974
|Shareholders' equity
|Share capital
|206,419
|206,419
|Share-based compensation reserve
|7,300
|7,275
|Equity conversion feature
|7,097
|7,097
|Warrants
|29,634
|29,634
|Accumulated deficit
|(266,961
|)
|(258,211
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(1,196
|)
|(1,196
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|(17,707
|)
|(8,982
|)
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|202,053
|$
|206,992
|Fluent Corp.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024
|(USD '000)
|For the three months ended
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2024
|Revenue, net
|$
|26,717
|$
|25,227
|Cost of goods sold
|14,195
|12,966
|Gross profit before fair value adjustments
|12,522
|12,261
|Fair value adjustments on inventory sold
|(301
|)
|1,628
|Unrealized gain (loss) on changes in fair value of biological assets
|3,025
|1,047
|Gross profit
|15,246
|14,936
|Operating expenses:
|General and administrative
|4,894
|3,963
|Sales and marketing
|6,319
|5,434
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,025
|1,730
|Share-based compensation
|25
|49
|Total operating expenses
|13,263
|11,176
|Income from operations
|1,982
|3,760
|Other expense (income):
|Finance costs, net
|4,423
|4,711
|Gain on change in fair value of derivative liability
|(457
|)
|(1,687
|)
|Loss on disposal of assets
|-
|212
|Other expense, net
|12
|2
|Total other expense
|3,978
|3,238
|Net income (loss) before income taxes
|(1,996
|)
|522
|Income tax expense
|6,754
|4,685
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|(8,750
|)
|$
|(4,163
|)
|Net loss per share - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Fluent Corp.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
|For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024
|(USD '000)
|For the three months ended
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2024
|Cash flows used in operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(8,750
|)
|$
|(4,163
|)
|Adjustments for non-cash items:
|Bargain purchase gain on business combination
|Loss on issuance and extinguishment of debt instruments, net
|Intangible assets impairment
|Unrealized (gain) loss on changes in fair value of biological assets
|(3,025
|)
|(1,047
|)
|Realized (gain) loss on fair value amounts included in inventory sold
|301
|(1,628
|)
|Share-based compensation expense
|25
|49
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,553
|3,703
|Accretion and interest expense
|4,332
|4,686
|Net change in fair value of derivative
|(457
|)
|(1,687
|)
|Loss on dispositions of fixed assets
|-
|212
|Uncertain tax position
|4,862
|-
|Deferred tax expense
|516
|1,216
|Changes in non-cash working capital
|Accounts receivable
|187
|(17
|)
|Inventory
|3,279
|3,939
|Biological assets
|(5,587
|)
|(3,551
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|763
|747
|Right of use assets / liabilities
|(1,000
|)
|(1,317
|)
|Other assets
|(58
|)
|(90
|)
|Accounts payable
|(1,892
|)
|630
|Accrued expenses
|500
|(4,192
|)
|Income taxes
|-
|6,938
|Other long-term liabilities
|-
|(375
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|(1,451
|)
|$
|4,053
|Cash flows used in investing activities
|Purchase of property and equipment
|$
|(4,179
|)
|$
|(2,948
|)
|Net cash provided by used in investing activities
|$
|(4,179
|)
|$
|(2,948
|)
|Cash flows provided by used in financing activities
|Principal repayments of notes payable
|(2,681
|)
|(2,340
|)
|Payment of lease obligations
|(1,051
|)
|(765
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|$
|(3,732
|)
|$
|(3,105
|)
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|$
|(9,362
|)
|$
|(2,000
|)
|Cash, beginning of period
|40,106
|10,521
|Cash, end of period
|$
|30,744
|$
|8,521
|Fluent Corp.
|EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA CALCULATION
|For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024
|(USD '000)
|For the three months ended
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2024
|Net loss
|$
|(8,750
|)
|$
|(4,163
|)
|Finance costs, net
|4,423
|4,711
|Income taxes
|6,754
|4,685
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,014
|3,702
|EBITDA
|$
|6,441
|$
|8,935
|For the three months ended
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2024
|EBITDA
|$
|6,441
|$
|8,935
|Change in fair value of biological assets
|(2,724
|)
|(2,675
|)
|Change in fair market value of derivative
|(457
|)
|(1,687
|)
|Professional fees(1)
|74
|1,789
|One-time employee costs(2)
|133
|160
|Share-based compensation
|25
|49
|Loss on disposal of assets
|-
|212
|Other non-recurring expense
|12
|2
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|3,504
|$
|6,785
|(1) Legal and professional fees associated with potential transactions and professional fees associated with prior periods.
|(2) Severance and relocation costs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment