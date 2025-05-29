403
US Embassy: Visa Policy Is Not New
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 29 (KUNA) -- The US Embassy in Kuwait affirmed that the US visa policy is not new and explained that security screening procedures for visa applicants to the United States remain part of the established approach to protecting American citizens.
In a press release on Thursday, the Embassy stated that, like all sovereign countries, the United States is committed to verifying the identities of applicants, their reasons for travel, and their plans for stay.
It noted that the US Department of State began requiring the disclosure of social media handles on visa application forms in 2019 and emphasized the importance of this verification process.
The Embassy also mentioned that visa interview dates are adjusted periodically to provide consular officers with adequate time to review applications in accordance with US laws.
It encouraged applicants to continue submitting their applications and to apply well in advance of their expected travel dates to avoid potential delays.
For accurate and up-to-date information on visa procedures, the embassy advised those wishing to travel to the United States to visit the official website of the relevant US embassy or consulate in their country. (end)
