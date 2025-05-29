Ellis Martin Report: Power Metallic Mines Inc.'S (CVE:PNPN) Terry Lynch-The NISK Project-A New Polymetallic Supergiant

In this episode of The Ellis Martin Report, Ellis speaks with Terry Lynch, CEO of Power Metallic Mines Inc., at the SME Conference in New York City. Power Metallic is a Canadian junior exploration company trading under PNPN (CVE:PNPN) and PNPNF (OTCMKTS:PNPNF). Its flagship project, the Nisk Project, is located near Nemaska, Quebec-home to high-grade battery metals and critical minerals in one of the world's most stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions.

Highlights:

The Nisk Project could be a "polymetallic supergiant," potentially on par with Russia's Norilsk, with high grades of nickel, copper, platinum, palladium, cobalt, gold, and silver.

Benefits of the Quebec location:

- 50% exploration tax credits

- Nearby hydro-powered grid (Hydro-Quebec)

- Proximity to highways and towns

- Strong relationships with First Nations

Drilling update: Over 100,000 meters of drilling planned, fully funded by a recent $5M raise. Lynch notes that they've had success already-but "the best holes are yet to come."

Scale potential: The orebody suggests a potentially massive deposit. A unique triangle relationship between nickel, copper, and PGEs often defines the world's most valuable mining operations. Based on early copper-to-nickel ratios, Lynch believes they could be uncovering vast nickel tonnage not yet quantified.

Offtake & Feasibility: They've already begun nickel-focused feasibility work with CVMR to produce nickel powder. End-user interest is present, but the company is delaying any serious discussions until further resource definition is completed.

Market commentary: Despite strong commodity prices, Canadian resource stocks are undervalued. Lynch attributes this to naked short selling and regulatory inaction, which has driven investors into crypto and large-cap stocks. He calls for reforms to restore investor confidence and spur capital inflow.

Outlook: As Canada raised only $20B in capital last year (vs. $100B+ historically), Lynch expects structural financial reforms and a massive re-rating in the mining sector soon. Investors should look for well-funded projects with active drilling-those will be the breakout winners when the sector turns.

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience.

Mr. Terry Lynch, CEO