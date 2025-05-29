CSC Launches Domain Control Validation As A Service, Streamlining Certificate Life Cycle Management

(BUSINESS WIRE )--CSC, an enterprise-class domain security provider and world leader in domain management, brand protection, and anti-fraud solutions, today announces the launch of Domain Control Validation as a Service (DCVaaS), a unique offering designed to simplify and expedite secure sockets layer (SSL)/transport layer security (TLS) certificate validation processes for all its CSC Trusted Secure digital certificate clients.

DCVaaS empowers users with a streamlined, centralized solution for domain control validation, eliminating the need for repetitive validations during certificate renewals. It significantly reduces the time and effort required to manage certificate life cycles-making it an essential tool as the industry moves toward shorter certificate validity periods.

This launch comes at a critical time as the digital certificate industry evolves. Notably, the CA/Browser Forum has announced that starting March 2026, certificate lifetimes and domain control validation (DCV) re-use periods will be reduced to 200 days. These will reduce annually, ultimately reaching a lifetime of just 47 days and a DCV re-use period of 10 days by 2029. Additionally, WHOIS email validation will be discontinued on July 15, 2025. While the changes are aimed at enhancing security, and increasing agility, they mandate the need for alternative and future-ready validation solutions that are real-time, scalable, and standards compliant.

Key benefits of DCVaaS include:



Simplified validation workflows: One-time validation removes redundancy and improves efficiency.

Faster certificate issuance: Real-time validation reduces delays in provisioning digital certificates.

Reduced administrative burden: Centralized management of validation records means fewer manual tasks. Future-proofing against industry changes: Designed to support shorter certificate lifetimes and the deprecation of WHOIS email validation.

“Issuing digital certificates involves specific processes and a considerable amount of work. When it comes to renewals, the same steps need to be repeated. DCVaaS addresses a major pain point in certificate management-repetitive and time-consuming validations,” says Mark Flegg, senior director of Technology, CSC Security Products and Services.“DCVaaS can reduce processing time by more than half, allowing companies to deploy certificates more quickly than ever before. As WHOIS email validation sunsets and certificate lifespans continue to shrink, DCVaaS helps organizations stay compliant, agile, and ahead of the curve.”

To learn how Domain Control Validation as a Service can support your digital certificate management strategy, contact CSC at cscdbs.

About CSC

CSC is the trusted security and threat intelligence provider of choice for the Forbes Global 2000 and the 100 Best Global Brands (Interbrand®) with focus areas in domain security and management, along with digital brand and fraud protection. As global companies make significant investments in their security posture, our DomainSecSM platform can help them understand cybersecurity oversights that exist and help them secure their online digital assets and brands. By leveraging CSC's proprietary technology, companies can solidify their security posture to protect against cyber threat vectors targeting their online assets and brand reputation, helping them avoid devastating revenue loss. CSC also provides online brand protection-the combination of online brand monitoring and enforcement activities-with a multidimensional view of various threats outside the firewall targeting specific domains. Fraud protection services that combat phishing in the early stages of attack round out our solutions. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, since 1899, CSC has offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia- Pacific region. CSC is a global company capable of doing business wherever our clients are-and we accomplish that by employing experts in every business we serve. Visit cscdbs .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink