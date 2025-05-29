Bayswater's Tejon Treating Expands Midland Basin Gathering And Treating Infrastructure

DENVER, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tejon Treating & Carbon Solutions (Tejon), a Texas-based full-service midstream company, announced the completion of a significant expansion of the Mongoose Gas Plant and associated gathering infrastructure to accommodate third party gas in the Midland Basin.

Formed in 2023 with backing from Bayswater Management Company and Bayswater LP affiliates, Tejon provides gas gathering and treatment solutions for sour gas in the Midland Basin. Initially the Mongoose Gas Plant had a single customer, a dedication of 35,000 acres, and 17 mmcf/d of throughput capacity. Tejon has expanded to add multiple producers and over 137,000 dedicated acres. As a result, the company has recently completed a significant plant expansion to 70 mmcf/d and now operates over 90 miles of pipeline which services Bayswater and a growing network of regional producers.

"Tejon's recent growth reflects the strong need for reliable sour gas gathering and treating infrastructure in this region of the Midland Basin," said Mike Solomon, President of Tejon. "We have built a flexible, high-performance system that is designed to scale with our customers. With new plant capacity, expanded takeaway options, and electrified operations, we are uniquely positioned to fill a much-needed gap in the market as the sole sour gas treating plant in this region."

As part of their recent expansion, Tejon has added multiple downstream delivery points, providing enhanced market optionality for gas processing and NGL and residue gas takeaway. In addition, the company recently completed connection to a new substation in Howard County, enabling 100% electrification of the Mongoose Gas Plant and associated compressor station. This upgrade enhances system reliability and significantly lowers the facility's emissions profile.

"We are proud of the rapid progress Tejon has made since its formation," said Steve Struna, President and CEO of Bayswater. "This expansion is a testament to the vital service that Tejon provides in the region and ability to meet the needs of Midland Basin producers with efficient, safe, and environmentally responsible sour gas solutions."

About Tejon

Tejon is a Texas-based full-service midstream company focused on providing sour gas gathering and treating solutions in the Midland Basin. Learn more at .

About Bayswater

Formed in 2004, Bayswater has managed a series of institutional investments since 2010 focused primarily on upstream oil and gas investments in the DJ and Midland Basins. The firm and its affiliates have invested approximately $2 billion since the firm's founding. For more information, please visit .

Media Contacts

Mike Solomon | President | Tejon Treating | 720.202.2824

Steve Struna | President & CEO | Bayswater | 303.893.2503

Mark Truax | Communications | Bayswater | 720.724.0298 | [email protected]

