Holland America Line Unveils 2027 Solar Eclipse Cruises

"The excitement around viewing a total solar eclipse the past few years has been palpable, and we jumped at the chance to create more itineraries that give our guests the incomparable opportunity of viewing the eclipse at sea," said Paul Grigsby, vice president of deployment for Holland America Line. "When you're at sea, there is a greater opportunity to witness an eclipse in the clear because the ship can attempt to position itself away from cloud cover - and the view on the horizon means you get more of the shadow coming in and going out. Because of that, these cruises are extremely popular: for everyone from professional astronomers to travelers looking to check an eclipse off their bucket list."

Two Viewing Opportunities

Guests hoping to see the 2027 eclipse aboard a Holland America Line ship can choose from two voyages. Travelers on both voyages can expect lectures from and the opportunity to connect with scientific experts, themed activities and more. Proper equipment - like eclipse glasses - will be provided for the safety of guests.

And while in port, guests will be able to further delve into the way civilizations in the past designed life around phenomena in the sky, including solar eclipses.

"For millennia, civilizations have studied celestial happenings, and that impact is seen even now in many famous landmarks and monuments," said Grigsby. "We took care to add ports into the itinerary that have some connection to the study of the sun and stars: on the 28-day, one example includes Portland, England, within close proximity to famous Stonehenge, long believed to be built with the solstice in mind. And on the 14-day, guests can visit the world's largest and most complex astronomical clock in Messina, Italy."



28-Day Legendary Solar Eclipse & Cosmic Port Explorer



Travelers hoping to extend their adventure can board Nieuw Statendam on July 10, 2027, for a 28-Day Legendary Solar Eclipse & Cosmic Port Explorer roundtrip from Rotterdam, the Netherlands, or Dover, England. Guests will then explore 13 ports in Denmark, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar and Morocco - including overnight calls in Tilbury (London) and Barcelona. After a memorable solar eclipse at sea off the coast of Morocco, the ship will sail to Leixões (Porto), Portugal, before returning to Rotterdam. Guests can dive further into the study of the sun and the sky via excursions to destinations like the Alhambra Palace in Malaga , designed with architectural features that align with the sun's path, and Montjuic Hill and Observatory in Barcelona - rife with ancient structures aligned with celestial events.



14-Day Solar Eclipse & Astronomical Discovery

Guests hoping to supplement their solar eclipse viewing with the perfect Mediterranean vacation can embark on Oosterdam for a 14-Day Solar Eclipse & Astronomical Discovery departing July 31, 2027. Sailing roundtrip from Piraeus (Athens), Greece, Oosterdam will first sail toward Tunisia, finding the ideal position off the coast for eclipse viewing. Guests will then visit ports in Tunisia, Malta, Italy and Greece. An extended call in Valetta, Malta, provides guests ample time to visit the Royal Malta Observatory and learn how telescopes and scientific instruments aided the study of celestial bodies - and improved maritime navigation.

The two new itineraries join three existing itineraries that are already bookable for the 2026 eclipse - a 28-Day Scandinavian Solar Eclipse with Greenland and Scotland and a 35-Day Voyage of the Vikings: Solar Eclipse with eclipse viewings off the northeast coast of Iceland, as well as a 13-Day Solar Eclipse with Barcelona Overnight with eclipse viewing off the west coast of Spain.

2027 'Northern Lights' Cruises aboard Rotterdam and Nieuw Statendam

As scientists continue to predict intense solar cycles for decades to come, active auroras mean travelers have more opportunities to plan a vacation to see them on vacation. Guests seeking to pair that adventure with an in-depth exploration of Norway can do so on one of three Northern Lights cruises aboard Rotterdam and Nieuw Statendam. The cruises feature an overnight in Alta, also known as "The City of the Northern Lights," and spend five days above the Arctic Circle. Guests sailing to see the Northern Lights can sign up to get a wake-up call from the ship any time the aurora borealis is spotted.



Oct. 3, 2027, 14-Day Arctic Journey and Northern Lights with HISTORY CHANNEL

Sails aboard Rotterdam, roundtrip from Rotterdam, departing Oct. 3, 2027 at Bergen, Ålesund, Trondheim (late-night call),Tromsø, Alta (overnight), Leknes (Lofoten), and Åndalsnes, Norway; and Lerwick, Shetland Islands.

Oct. 16 and Nov. 6, 2027, 14-Day Arctic Journey and Northern Lights with HISTORY CHANNEL Sails aboard Nieuw Statendam, roundtrip from Rotterdam or Dover, departing Oct. 16 and Nov. 6, 2027. Calls at Ålesund, Åndalsnes, Trondheim (late-night call), Leknes (Lofoten), Tromsø, Alta (overnight), Kristiansund and Bergen, Norway.

Have It All Early Booking Bonus

For a limited time, when guests book 2027 Solar Eclipse and Northern Lights Cruises with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included - plus the added perk of free prepaid crew appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.

Guests can also take advantage of Holland America Line's Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus. Mariner Society loyalty members can enjoy up to $400 onboard credit per stateroom when these cruises open for sale. Guests must book these cruises by Aug. 27, 2025, to receive the Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus.

