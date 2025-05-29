Prometric Launches Workforce And Global Placement Initiative In Ethiopia With PAES And Ethiopia's Ministry Of Labor And Skills

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prometric , a global leader in credentialing and skills development, today announced a major new initiative to expand access to internationally recognized certification opportunities in Ethiopia. Launched in partnership with Pan African Educational Solutions (PAES), Ethiopia's exclusive partner to the Ministry of Labor and Skills (MoLS), the effort marks a tremendous milestone for international certification and workforce development in the region.

“Prometric is proud to stand alongside Ethiopia in advancing a bold and inspiring vision for workforce transformation,” said Stuart Udell, CEO of Prometric.“Together, we're not only expanding access to global employment pathways – we're unlocking human potential at scale. This work is about more than credentials; it's about equipping the next generation with the tools to drive economic mobility and national progress.”

This transformative effort is guided by a formal agreement with MoLS and reinforced by a Memorandum of Understanding with Ethiopia's technical and vocational training institutions (TVTIs). The initiative aims to embed world-class certification and training infrastructure directly within public institutions, creating direct pathways for Ethiopian youth to access global employment markets.

Through its certification and testing division, Visionary Solutions, PAES will lead the delivery of globally standardized exams in priority sectors such as IT, healthcare, finance, and essential skills. These certifications are critical enablers for Ethiopians to access competitive job markets both locally and internationally, furthering Ethiopia's goal of becoming a regional center of workforce excellence.

With national deployment already underway, PAES has launched its first testing and training center in Addis Ababa and is developing additional hubs inside government TVET institutions. Five integrated centers are planned nationwide to make certification more accessible to all Ethiopians.

To support exam readiness and workforce enablement, HubBits – PAES's innovation and training platform – offers short-term, industry-aligned learning programs and affordable co-working spaces, nurturing Ethiopia's growing ecosystem of remote professionals and BPO services.

“This program is a national mission,” said Mekdam Aberra, CEO of PAES.“As the exclusive partner to MoLS and with Prometric's global certification capabilities, we're equipping Ethiopian youth with the credentials and confidence to pursue international careers. Our embedded approach in TVET institutions means this is not just a vision - it's a system already in motion.”

Program Highlights:



National Certification Delivery: Visionary Solutions, the certification division of PAES, delivers Prometric exams in fields critical to global workforce needs.

Global Job Access: Certified candidates are linked to international job opportunities, particularly in areas with acute labor shortages.

TVET Integration: Five national hubs are being embedded in public TVET institutions, with two centers already secured and operational. HubBits Workforce Enablement: Practical, short-term training and remote workspaces prepare candidates to succeed beyond certification.

Key Impact Goals:



Certify 150,000 Ethiopians by 2025.

Launch five national certification and training centers within TVET institutions.

Enable international placement for certified professionals in IT, healthcare, and skilled trades. Position Ethiopia as East Africa's leading talent hub.

Working together, Prometric and PAES are laying the foundation for a scalable, sustainable model that not only empowers Ethiopian learners today, but positions the country as a future leader in global talent development.

ABOUT PAN AFRICAN EDUCATIONAL SOLUTIONS

PAES is a mission-driven organization dedicated to advancing workforce development in Ethiopia and East Africa. It leads a full talent enablement ecosystem through:



Visionary Solutions – Ethiopia's leading provider of professional certification and validation. HubBits – An agile training and workspace platform focused on real-world skills and remote work enablement.

Through its exclusive partnership with MoLS and collaborations with global partners like Prometric, PAES builds bridges from training to certification to international job placement.

ABOUT PROMETRIC

Prometric is a global leader in credentialing and skills development, building the workforce of tomorrow across all industries and professions in 180+ countries with the largest testing center footprint of any assessment provider. With more than 30 years of assessment expertise, innovation, and best-in-class solutions, Prometric changes lives to create a better world. For more information, visit Prometric or follow us on X at @PrometricGlobal and

