First Tech Federal Credit Union Launches Spotlight On Tech Initiative

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The First Tech Beyond program, under the theme 'Innovation Has No Offseason,' celebrates the relentless pursuit of excellence by both the tech and sports communities. Through its sports sponsorships, First Tech is celebrating the tech innovators who shape our world with its Spotlight on Tech initiative.

Spotlight on Tech companies will reap a host of benefits, including enhanced visibility for growth through stadium and arena venue signage, business development opportunities with the chance to present relevant products to team executives, and other valuable collaborations.

First Tech partners with over 900 SEG companies, serving technology leaders who drive innovation across the world. As part of the First Tech family, our SEG partners are an important part of bringing financial wellness to the people of tech. They allow us to meet members where they are-within the companies driving innovation.

The Portland-metro area SEG organizations and nonprofit that will be featured in the Spotlight on Tech 2025 summer cohort (June to September) include:



Biamp : A leading provider of innovative, networked media solutions that connect people through extraordinary audiovisual experiences. For more than 45 years, Biamp has developed professional AV solutions that enable great communication for spaces ranging from small rooms to large public venues.



LegitScript : Helps the world's biggest search engines, online marketplaces, payment companies, and social media platforms stay safe and compliant. We monitor global regulations and identify risks tied to websites, products, merchants, and platforms - so our clients can avoid threats, protect their users, and grow with confidence.



Project LEDO : A nonprofit that offers hands-on science and technology programs for children from Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) and low-income communities.

Responsive : The global leader in Strategic Response Management, transforming how organizations share and exchange critical information. Its AI-powered Responsive Platform empowers more than 2,000 companies including 25 of the Fortune 100 to accelerate growth, mitigate risk, and improve employee experiences by managing responses at scale.

"The Spotlight on Tech initiative is a celebratory extension of First Tech Beyond, showcasing the innovative achievements shared by both the people of tech and sports teams," said Ed Powers, Vice President of Specialized Services at First Tech. "We are honored to support the financial goals of many leading tech companies, and, in turn, we created this initiative to further shine a light on local tech advancements to the sports community."

Spotlight on Tech is more than just raising awareness for emerging tech companies-it's a celebration of a shared passion for technology. First Tech is the credit union for the people of tech. Its members love tech. Its partners love tech. And through this initiative, First Tech is excited to share that enthusiasm with the broader community. Spotlight on Tech also reflects First Tech's deep commitment to community engagement by featuring STEM-focused nonprofits that are shaping the future. Together, building a stronger, more connected community-one that thrives on learning, innovation, and a collective love for all things tech.

For more details about the First Tech Beyond Program, please visit .

ABOUT FIRST TECH FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

First Tech Federal Credit Union is a nearly $17 billion institution headquartered in San Jose, California. The nation's premier credit union serves the world's leading technology-oriented companies and their employees, including HP Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, Agilent, Intel, Cisco, Amazon, Nike, Intuit, Google, and more. First Tech is recognized as the industry catalyst for delivering effortless banking experiences to more than 700,000 members through its 31 branch locations, more than 5,600 CO-OP Shared Branch locations, 30,000 CO-OP Network ATMs, and online platforms. First Tech offers a full range of financial services, including traditional banking, online banking, mortgages, financial planning, various consumer loans, and insurance services. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit .

FIRST TECH, the First Tech logo and FIRST TECH BEYONDTM are trademarks or registered trademarks of First Technology Federal Credit Union. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT

Sophia Gilbert

The Hoffman Agency

(541) 521-2459

[email protected]

SOURCE First Tech Federal Credit Union