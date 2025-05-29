My Fairy Godfathers Foundation Awards $10K In Scholarships & 200 Prom Makeover Dreams Come True In Florida

MENAFN - PR Newswire) For more than a decade, this 501©3 has worked annually with local school administrators to select females experiencing adverse circumstances. Not only are they enduring hardship financially, mentally or physically, many are homeless or without parental support. However, these incredible students demonstrate resilience, positivity and determination academically and among their peers. Ashton and Anderson surprise many of these students reminding them that they are not defined by their challenges and deserve recognition and a little sparkle.

Co-Founder, Steven Anderson comments, "It is our greatest joy to help so many courageous women each year, providing them with their own 'Cinderella' moment."

This year's recipients came from seventeen different high schools and one student also received the ultimate treatment with hair, makeup, dinner and transportation for her special Prom night. Jillian Stammel and her family lost their Shore Acres home during Hurricane Helene. Insurance only provided them with a fraction of costs needed to rebuild so Jillian and family have been living in an RV outside their devastated home. The foundation provided her with something otherwise impossible, given the circumstances.

In addition to counties surrounding Tampa Bay, "My Fairy Godfathers" Foundation has granted Prom experiences to recipients in New York and California. Dozens of beauty bags were also sent to those impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year. The foundation is always on the lookout for females in need with expansion planned in 2025 and beyond.

Founders Steven Anderson and Andrew Ashton have balanced their award-winning celebrity hairstyling careers with helping others. From providing wigs for women fighting cancer, designing prom gowns for girls to awarding students in need with scholarships, the dynamic duo goes above and beyond to make females feel special, valued and as beautiful as they are strong. Over the last three years, the foundation has held two charitable galas drawing 400+ attendees to its Fairytale Ball-themed event with generous donations reaching nearly $500,000 to date. Their ongoing efforts have allowed them to reach 6,000 females across the U.S. and the goal is to use funding nationwide to help even more females of all ages, backgrounds and race. Ashton and Anderson also launched their own inspirational and entertaining podcast in late 2024 titled "Giving Back through Beauty," available on Apple, Spotify and other major podcast platforms. Visit to learn more, purchase tickets for this year's gala or submit details on a deserving female in your area. Media inquiries may be directed to Blair LaHaye, [email protected] or 727-808-0646.

SOURCE My Fairy Godfathers