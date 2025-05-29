“Energize Tomorrow” By Ariston And Partners: A Private Showcase Of Sustainable Solutions On 21 May At JW Marriott Marina

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)– Four leading brands--joined forces to co-organize“Energize Tomorrow,” a high-level summit held on 21st May at JW Marriott Marina in Dubai. Designed to unite key players in the built environment sector, the invitation-only event spotlighted cutting-edge, energy-efficient solutions aimed at accelerating the transition to net-zero-ready buildings across the region. Each co-organizer brought a vital dimension to the sustainability conversation: Grundfos, a global leader in advanced pump and water solutions; Global Water Solutions, known for high-performance pressure tanks and water-treatment systems; and K-FLEX, a top provider of thermal and acoustic insulation.

Together, the four companies demonstrated how an integrated approach combining thermal comfort, water efficiency, treatment, and insulation could significantly cut a building's energy consumption, emissions, and lifecycle costs. As part of the event,led a dedicated segment titledhighlighting its role in driving sustainable innovation through advanced, regionally tailored systems.

Tailored for the region's developers, MEP consultants, and contractors, the event delivered practical insights and live demonstrations of proven technologies that support low-carbon, high-performance construction in line with the UAE's green transition goals.

“At Ariston, thermal comfort is seen as a cornerstone of truly sustainable living. By collaborating with complementary innovators in water movement, treatment, and insulation, Energize Tomorrow demonstrated how an integrated approach could significantly reduce energy consumption, lower emissions, and minimise lifecycle costs across an entire building project,” said a representative from Ariston Group.

In alignment with the UAE's updated energy efficiency standards and Ariston's global mission to promote sustainable comfort, the company reinforced its leadership through forward-thinking technologies and strategic regional partnerships.

“Ariston believes in sustainable growth and acts accordingly. We are committed to guaranteeing the maximum comfort at the minimum energy cost. We contribute to the conservation of our planet by granting access to the most efficient technologies and the best services all over the world,” said

He added,“Green/Low power features have become a key pillar to design an effective water heating solution according to the new regulations in the UAE. The transition to energy-efficient products is already a trend in our mature markets. Ariston has already evolved its product range to conform to new regulatory requirements.”

Event attendees explored interactive product zones where Ariston unveiled its latest air-to-water heat-pump systems with natural refrigerants, solar-ready hybrid solutions, and smart, cloud-based controls tailored for the region's extreme climate. These innovations were shown in action alongside Grundfos's energy-efficient digital pumping systems, Global Water Solutions' advanced pressure and filtration units, and K-FLEX's sustainable insulation materials, forming a fully integrated building-service ecosystem that cuts energy demand from source to output.

A keynote titled“” was delivered by Ariston's sustainability leadership, followed by hands-on expert clinics that provided developers and consultants with personalised technical guidance. The event concluded with a networking reception, fostering dialogue and potential partnerships among GCC professionals shaping the future of the built environment.