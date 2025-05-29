Qatar Airways Scores Sponsorship Treble At UEFA Champions League Final

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways is making history at the UEFA Champions League final on May 31, 2025, in Munich as an official sponsor of both finalists, Paris Saint-Germain and FC Internazionale Milano, and the competition itself – a rare and remarkable achievement. This first ever“sponsorship treble” cements the airline's place at the heart of the world's most prestigious club football stage and highlights its global vision, commitment to excellence, and deep-rooted love for the game.

This year's final, held at Munich's iconic Allianz Arena, promises a gripping showdown between two of Europe's most storied clubs this season. With both sides boasting fierce international followings and elite talent on display, the match is set to captivate a global audience of billions. Qatar Airways will be at the centre of the spectacle, not only as sponsor but as an enabler of fan experiences that transcend the 90 minutes on the pitch.



Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said:“Our triple partnership with UEFA, PSG, and Inter is a landmark moment for Qatar Airways. This final unites our values of ambition, precision, and global connectivity, with football as the unifying force. We are proud to deliver memorable journeys for fans while celebrating the spirit of the beautiful game.

Qatar Airways' role extends far beyond branding. The airline's exclusive UEFA Champions League travel packages – which included flights, hotel stays, and match tickets have completely sold out, reflecting massive demand among global fans. As the only airline to offer these seamless packages directly, Qatar Airways reaffirms its position as a premium travel partner for football supporters worldwide.

International fans flying with Qatar Airways to the final will benefit from the airline's unmatched European network, with up to 28 weekly flights to Paris, 21 weekly flights to Milan, and 14 weekly flights to host city Munich, in peak summer season, providing flexible, world-class connections to the big game.

In the lead-up to the final, Qatar Airways will present“Rio Meets Powered by Qatar Airways”, a special live podcast hosted by Rio Ferdinand at the UEFA Champions Festival on May 29 at Olympiapark. He will be joined by PSG legend Claude Makélélé and Inter icon Julio Cesar for a candid conversation about their Champions League triumphs and the legacy of both clubs.

Qatar Airways will also bring heart to the final through a special CSR initiative in collaboration with PSG and Inter. Two children - one supported by the PSG Communities and one from Inter Campus, will enjoy a“Dream Night” experience, watching the pre-match warm-up from pitch side and then cheering their team on from the stands. The initiative will include a child with autism and another child recovering from leukemia, underscoring the airline's commitment to inclusion and social impact through sport.

At the match, Qatar Airways will elevate the fan experience with a unique halftime activation, where Brazil legend and Global Ambassador Kaká will award two lucky fans with complimentary Business Class tickets to any Qatar Airways destination – an unforgettable moment that connects the thrill of football with the joy of travel.

Hospitality guests of Qatar Airways will also enjoy an unforgettable evening alongside club legends from both sides, bringing fans closer than ever to the icons who have shaped the modern game. For loyal members, the Privilege Club Collection offers an elevated matchday experience, featuring a limited allocation of Category 1 tickets and VIP access to a pre-match warm-up viewing experience. Adding to the moment, Qatar Airways Cabin Crew will line the players' tunnel during walkout – positioned in full view of millions watching across the globe.

The partnership with the UEFA Champions League is part of Qatar Airways' portfolio of high-profile global sports partnerships, including the likes of FIFA, AFC, Paris-Saint Germain (PSG), FC Internazionale Milano, Tennis Legend – Novak Djokovic, The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Formula 1®, MotoGP, the IRONMAN Triathlon Series, the United Rugby Championship (URC) and European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), French Rugby Team – Section Paloise, The British and Irish Lions Tour of Australia 2025, The Brooklyn Nets NBA Team, and multiple other disciplines including Australian football, equestrian, motor racing, padel, squash, and tennis.