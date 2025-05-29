Where Romance Comes Naturally

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Just a seven-and-a-half-hour, direct, non-stop flight from Los Angeles and in the same time zone as Hawaii, the Islands of Tahiti are not only a paradise of clear blue lagoons, dramatic, majestic green mountains, lush gardens, and incredible Tahitian culture, but also a perfect place for a "closer than you think" destination wedding.

From a romantic candlelight dinner on the beach, a champagne toast at sunset, breakfast served by canoe, picnic on a motu, flower crowns, a traditional wedding ceremony, or the ultimate photo shoot, the Sofitel Kia Ora Moorea Beach Resort offers unforgettable experiences on the dream island of Moorea.

Nestled in a spectacular tropical setting, the property offers unparalleled luxury options for couples and their wedding guests. The Sofitel Kia Ora Moorea Beach Resort team has expertise in planning legal weddings (from paperwork to City Hall), traditional wedding ceremonies, or Tahitian-inspired traditional ceremonies in the ideal setting for an unforgettable event.

A picture-perfect tropical wedding is a breeze with "Te ora no Moorea," a comprehensive package that includes everything from traditional pareo attire, flower and shell necklaces, crowns and bouquets of local gorgeous Tahitian flowers, flowers strewn on the white sand beach, arrival on a Polynesian canoe, a ceremony conducted by a Tahitian priest followed by cocktails on the beach with Tahitian musicians; and a romantic champagne dinner at the edge of the lagoon.

Bespoke weddings are offered with stunning dining options, including at the impressive and breathtaking K Restaurant, an open-air, sand-in-your-toes lagoon-front stunner for two or a group up to 100, or along the lagoon on the beach shoreline, or at Pure, the hotel's main restaurant perched over the lagoon. All areas of the property can be customized by the Sofitel team to meet guests' needs and create the perfect wedding venue.

The resort offers 109 bungalows, including 38 overwater bungalows, ensuring that everyone can be accommodated. Guests can indulge in overwater bungalows, beachfront villas, or garden bungalows, all designed with traditional Polynesian décor including sacred wood, bamboo, pandanus, palm leaves, mother-of-pearl, and shells, paired with modern amenities, and then jump straight into the world's best snorkeling, scuba diving, paddleboarding, and kayaking or can dip their toes in the pool perched on the lagoon or unwind with traditional Tahitian spa treatments renowned for the use of monoi oil.

The island of Moorea is included on "World's Best Islands to Visit for 2025" by U.S. News & World Report, "Travel + Leisure Readers' 25 Favorite Islands in the World of 2024" in the magazine's annual "World's Best" survey for 2024 and the top five of Condé Nast Traveler's annual Readers' Choice Awards 2024 for "Best Islands" in the Australia/South Pacific category.

For more information, visit the hotel's website for the latest information and wedding offerings .

