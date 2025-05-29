403
MAAC (Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity) inaugurates a new centre in Noida (West)
(MENAFN- Concept PR) NOIDA, 29 May 2025: MAAC, a premier institute and a pioneer in high-end 3D animation, VFX training, gaming, and multimedia and a training brand of Aptech Limited, has launched a new training centre in Noida (West), National Capital Region. The centre was lunched by Mr. Amit Dua, National Sales Head at MAAC. With a proven track record of delivering a skilled workforce to the growing AVGC industry and an established presence in Delhi-NCR, the new centre of MAAC aims to expand its footprint in the region.
Noida is witnessing a significant interest in the creative field, with a growing demand for animation, VFX, and game design courses. The MAAC Noida centre is a new addition that facilitates these courses for the youth of the region and aspirants who migrate to this hub to build their careers. As a prominent animation institute in the country, MAAC plays a crucial role in fostering employment opportunities and skill development within this rapidly growing industry.
Mr. Sandip Weling, Chief Business Officer, Global Retail Business, Aptech Limited and Brand Custodian, MAAC, said, "Given the rapid growth of the AVGC-XR industry, the demand for highly skilled professionals is also on the rise. Noida and NCR, with its immense potential, stands out as an ideal destination. We are thrilled to announce our addition to the region, recognising the opportunities it offers and our commitment to being a part of its flourishing landscape. I am confident that students will make the most of this opportunity, and this centre will produce numerous accomplished animators, VFX artists, game designers, and other talented individuals for India’s burgeoning AVGC-XR industry."
Mr. Anant Johri, Director, MAAC Noida West, stated, "Having a long-standing relationship with MAAC, we have immense trust in its infrastructure and curriculum to train quality professionals within the AVGC-XR segment. A specialised institution like MAAC, focusing on skill development that leads to employment opportunities, is precisely what this place needs, given the ever-growing demand. We provide free career counselling for those interested in pursuing careers in the AVGC-XR (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality) sector, ensuring that all concerns and inquiries are addressed. We are thrilled to witness the growth of exceptional artists whom we will train and support from MAAC Noida."
Spread across 1500 square feet, the centre includes three spacious classrooms with a combined seating capacity of approximately 200+ students, along with a state-of-the-art lab that can accommodate numerous learners at a time. The facility is equipped with advanced technology and infrastructure, creating the perfect atmosphere for students to immerse themselves in creative pursuits like animation, VFX, gaming, and other media disciplines.
