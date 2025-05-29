Russian experts manufacture evolutionally cat allergy vaccine

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-05-29 05:15:58
(MENAFN) Researchers at Moscow’s Sechenov University, in collaboration with the Medical University of Vienna, have developed a groundbreaking vaccine aimed at treating cat allergies—one of the most common forms of allergic reactions globally. The new recombinant vaccine is now entering the preclinical phase in preparation for human trials.

Cat allergies, which affect up to 20% of the global population, can cause symptoms such as sneezing, coughing, breathing difficulties, and itchy eyes or skin. The newly created vaccine is being hailed as the first of its kind and is designed to offer a more precise and safer alternative to current treatments, with fewer adverse effects.

Unlike traditional extract-based allergy treatments derived from actual cat allergens such as fur, this recombinant vaccine uses lab-engineered proteins to stimulate an immune response. This modern approach improves accuracy and reduces the likelihood of severe allergic reactions.

Preclinical testing on rabbits showed that the vaccine could block up to 85% of allergic reactions triggered by cat allergens—an improvement over conventional allergen-specific immunotherapy (ASIT) treatments.

The Sechenov University team has identified the two most effective vaccine candidates from their trials. Professor Aleksandr Karaulov, head of the university’s Department of Clinical Immunology and Allergology, explained that traditional ASIT methods are less effective because they use natural extracts with inconsistent dosages and limited allergen coverage. These often require repeated injections and can still provoke side effects.

By contrast, the new recombinant vaccine is designed for higher efficacy and safety, marking a significant step forward in allergy treatment.

