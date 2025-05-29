403
UK Vehicle Production Falls To Lowest Level Since 1952
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, May 29 (KUNA) - UK Car production fell by 15.8 percent last month, marking the largest annual decline in the sector since 1952, official data showed Thursday.
The Automobile Manufacturers and Traders Organization confirmed in a report that 59,203 passenger and commercial vehicles were produced in April, a figure 25 pct lower than the previous month.
This affected the volume of passenger car exports abroad by 10.1 pct, while commercial vehicle exports shrank by 75.8 pct, it added.
The report also noted that the number of vehicles exported in April amounted to 44,326 units, while 14,877 units were destined for the domestic market.
The only time that industrial car production in Britain was more severely affected was in 2020 with the imposition of the first general lockdown due to the COVID19 pandemic, but specialized reports consider the pandemic a very exceptional period, and therefore 1952 is referred to as the worst production period under normal circumstances. (end)
